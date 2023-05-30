Dani A'mor makes a return to the stage in Rochester after a struggle with illness

ROCHESTER — Danielle Torkelson found her voice again in Rochester.

On the heels of the release of her debut EP, Torkelson, who performs as Dani A’mor, performed to 200 fans while sharing the stage with legendary beat boxer and hip hop artist Carnage the Executioner at Thesis Beer Project on May 19, 2023.

Dani said she was as appreciative of the cheering crowd as they were of her. When she arrived in Rochester, Dani wasn’t sure she would ever perform let alone sing again.

Dani recalled always enjoying singing while growing up. Her grandfather was a performer as well. Dani said she knew music and singing would be a part of growing up.

She was well on her way to making a living through music. Dani studied at Utah State University, Caine College of the Arts and then transferred to University of Northern Colorado to study music business with an emphasis in jazz voice. She recorded some songs with musicians she met through her studies and planned to someday mix and master the recordings to eventually release an album.

Then her health problems began to compound.

Like many people, Dani didn’t arrive in Rochester under the best circumstances. In addition to chronic illnesses, a respiratory illness had sapped her strength and stamina. She couldn’t walk long distances or stand for long periods of time.

Singing, her lifelong passion, was out of the question.

She compared her feeling to a lifelong pianist losing their hands. Depression set in. She lived through a suicide attempt.

Seeking specialist care, she and her husband moved to Rochester as she underwent testing and treatment at Mayo Clinic.

Although her health gradually improved, performing again still seemed out of reach.

At her new home in Rochester she met a neighbor, Eric Kramlinger, a sound engineer with Quincy Street Studios. She gave him the masters and asked if there was anything he could do with the recordings. Even if Dani couldn’t sing anymore, releasing an album was a lifelong dream.

“It was maybe 70-75% done,” Dani said. “I was just hoping there was enough there because I thought it might be my only chance.”

Kramlinger said there was plenty to work with. While he worked on the album, Dani's health began to improve.

One night in October 2022, she was with friends and decided to sing karaoke. LaSonya Natividad heard Dani sing. Natividad invited her to join her band Soul Train for a Halloween performance, and Dani was back where she belonged.

“On stage, I’m at home,” she said. “It’s where I’m happy, that’s where I belong.”

In November, she recorded backing vocals and touched up other parts on her in-progress album. In May, the pressings arrived.

“There’s just this sense of completion,” she said. “I’ve achieved something.”

The May show at Thesis was her first solo show in more than three years.

“It was so unbelievable after thinking I’d never do that again,” she said.

That doesn’t mean she’s done, Terrell Woods, who performs as Carnage the Executioner, invited Dani to share other shows. She plans to release a full-length album. Someday, she plans to perform overseas.

Dani gives credit to doctors who listen to their patients for her renewed optimism. Until being treated at Mayo Clinic, she said, other doctors dismissed or downplayed her reported symptoms. A supportive community of other musicians and music fans also provided encouragement and support as she made her way back to the stage.

Performing had always been fun, but getting back to it after thinking she lost the opportunity to sing again has made the achievement more special, she said.

“It definitely changes your view on the world,” she said. “It makes everything a little rosier.”

The self-titled album is available on Spotify, iTunes and other streaming services, and at area record stores.