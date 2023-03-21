Dates announced: Civic Music seeks food vendors for forWARD concerts

ROCHESTER — Rochester Civic Music is looking for local flavor to add to the forWARD concert series this summer.

The city’s music department is looking for food trucks and other mobile food vendors for the six forWARD concert dates and the July Fourth celebration at Soldiers Field.

The department has set up an online application for vendors. The deadline to apply is April 21, 2023. The vendor fee for the forWARD concert series is $50 per event and the July Fourth vendor fee is $150.

The event dates are:

