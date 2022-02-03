SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Dierks Bentley will play at Treasure Island

Treasure Island releases their second summer concert name.

Image (2).jpg
Contributed / Treasure Island Casino
By Post-Bulletin staff reports
February 03, 2022 11:35 AM
Share

WELCH — Country music star Dierks Bentley will play the Treasure Island Casino Ampitheater at 8 p.m. Friday, May. 27.

Bentley made his musical debut in 2003, and became a household name after releasing his eponymous first album and 2005’s “Modern Day Drifter” including hit song “Come a Little Closer.”

His most recent studio album, “Make My World Go Black,” is still in the works, but Bentley released several singles in 2020 and 2021, including “Beers On Me.”

Ashley McBryde, the 2019 Country Music Association New Artist, will open for Bentley.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4. See www.ticasino.com for more information. General admission begins at $42.50, reserved seats are $57 to $110.

Related Topics: MUSICRED WING-WELCH
What to read next
ChuckBrownVDSC_0011.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Central Minnesota author has a knack for finding the humor in everyday life
Author Chuck Brown of Olivia creates rural Minnesota characters and places that seem all too real, and are also funny, thanks to his knack for satire and humor. His hometown might be grateful that the Coen brothers had not discovered his writings when they created a movie which takes its name from a different locale.
February 03, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Frozen River Film Festival logo
Arts and Entertainment
Film fest explores recent Minnesota history, environment, 'cat daddies'
A look at some of the Frozen River Film Fest's most interesting offerings.
February 01, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
j4.jpg
Exclusive
Arts and Entertainment
A lifetime playing Buddy Holly
John Mueller spent 23 years in the rocker's shoes.
February 01, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Anne Halliwell
Poetry
Arts and Entertainment
Poem: Social coma
This poem was written on April 10, 2020, at the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic.
February 01, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Berta J. Aug