Dierks Bentley will play at Treasure Island

WELCH — Country music star Dierks Bentley will play the Treasure Island Casino Ampitheater at 8 p.m. Friday, May. 27.

Bentley made his musical debut in 2003, and became a household name after releasing his eponymous first album and 2005’s “Modern Day Drifter” including hit song “Come a Little Closer.”

His most recent studio album, “Make My World Go Black,” is still in the works, but Bentley released several singles in 2020 and 2021, including “Beers On Me.”

Ashley McBryde, the 2019 Country Music Association New Artist, will open for Bentley.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4. See www.ticasino.com for more information. General admission begins at $42.50, reserved seats are $57 to $110.