Read Today's Paper Monday, April 4
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Downsizing? Decluttering? Add this book before you do it

Keep the Memories, Lose the Stuff.jpg
Opinion by Terri Schlichenmeyer
April 04, 2022 07:00 AM
Share

The carpet in your living room is brown.

At least that's the way you remember it. You haven't actually seen it in a few years because you've got stuff from corner to corner, held down by furniture you don't sit on, anchored by things you don't use. Time for a major clean-up, and it can start with "Keep the Memories, Lose the Stuff" by Matt Paxton with Jordan Michael Smith.

Clean-up specialist, "Hoarders" expert, and "Legacy List" creator Matt Paxton wasn't always a guy who deals with clutter.

Back when he was a new college grad, he was "selfish and self-indulgent" and was fired from his first job, so he moved back in with his father. Sadly, months later, his father died of cancer and it was left up to Paxton to clear out the family home. Shortly after that, an elderly lady from church asked for help cleaning up. And then there was another request, and another and Paxton learned each time. Soon, he had a better way to declutter — one that works.

The first step is to "uncover the stories behind the stuff." Have someone nearby to listen to why you kept something, to honor its role in your memories. Surprisingly, that makes it easier to relinquish items you don't need anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you selling, moving, tossing, or just tired of a mess? Decide why you're decluttering and what your "finish line" will look like. Be sure to measure the space where you'll put the things you're keeping, and "be smart about" using storage units.

Next, tackle the clutter in 10-minute increments, and promise yourself that you'll do that every day. Know where to ask for professional help; in fact, accept help, period. Get rid of any guilt you might be feeling. Learn how to get eliminate paper, including extra pictures. Learn how to build a Legacy List. Embrace the beautiful power of donating. And know that there's a light at the end of the tunnel.

Says Paxton, "A new, simpler, and better life awaits you when you do."

Unless you're a dedicated minimalist — a movement that author Matt Paxton says he's recently embraced — you probably have too many possessions and too much clutter. And too little time and too much confusion, which is where "Keep the Memories, Lose the Stuff" comes in.

In a gentle way that's respectful and forgiving, Paxton (with Jordan Michael Smith) guides readers through more steps than one would expect in an effort to make decluttering and purging seem do-able. He also shows how getting rid of stuff can be soul-freeing, which could be attractive to even the most dedicated collector, and for anyone who's reluctant to even think about emptying a home or storage unit.

If you're downsizing, cleaning up or out, you want to spring clean right, or you've just become the recipient of parental belongings, this book helps you take the first tiny steps toward a clean, clutter-free existence. "Keep the Memories, Lose the Stuff" is a book you want in your corner.

Book notes

"Keep the Memories, Lose the Stuff" by Matt Paxton with Jordan Michael Smith is available at Barnes & Noble at Apache Mall and through online booksellers.

Also Read
Book Nook - Kelsey Hawley.png
Arts and Entertainment
A lifelong career with love
Wedding officiant recalls stories from her career.
March 29, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Kelsey Hawley
Shadow Man.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
True crime story is a real whodunnit
A quarter of an inch.
March 28, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Terri Schlichenmeyer
Books for Science Readers 1.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Check out these 4 titles for science-minded readers
The world is filled with wonders.
March 21, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Terri Schlichenmeyer

Terri Schlichenmeyer has been reading since she was 3 years old, and she never goes anywhere without a book. She lives on the prairie in Wisconsin with one man, two dogs and 16,000 books. Look for her at bookwormsez.com or bookwormsez on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bookworm — Terri Schlichenmeyer column sig

Related Topics: BOOKSTERRI SCHLICHENMEYERBOOKWORM
Opinion by Terri Schlichenmeyer
What to read next
signal-2021-08-26-132257.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Learn the ABCs of DIY publishing
Zine publisher returns to host a queer zine workshop Sunday, April 10.
April 04, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Luke Austin tattooing Julie Dahl during his March residency at Thesis Beer Project.jpg
Exclusive
Arts and Entertainment
Broadway tattoo shop apologizes in advance
Artist uses residency to pave way for opening.
April 02, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Barrier art 01.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Threshold Arts seeking muralists for public project
Ten artists will be chosen to paint barriers that will be used for sidewalk construction.
April 01, 2022 04:16 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Staff Reports
Six people on the red carpet at the Academy Awards: three men in tuxedos flanking three women in gowns, two red and one silver-glitter
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth actor Daniel Durant on 'CODA' and 'Best Picture' win
"The world is changing," Durant said about the rising representation of the Deaf community onscreen.
March 29, 2022 08:36 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler