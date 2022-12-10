SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Downtown Rochester music festival The Thaw returns in 2023

After a three-year hiatus, the festival returns with a six-venue, 30-band lineup March 25, 2023.

Rochester Thaw Festival
Audrey Robinson performs during the Rochester Thaw Festival on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at The Castle in downtown Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo
John Molseed
By John Molseed
December 10, 2022 06:00 AM
ROCHESTER — When The Rochester Thaw organizers established the music festival in 2019 , they had their sights set on getting bigger.

Instead, the COVID-19 pandemic stalled the fledgling event for three consecutive years.

Now an alliance with My Town My Music has put the festival back on track.

The Thaw returns March 25, 2023, with 30 bands at six downtown Rochester venues.

Tickets went on sale Wednesday, Dec. 7 .

Organizers hoped that in about five years the festival could grow into a multi-venue event like the Mid West Music Festival in Winona, Minnesota, and La Crosse, Wisconsin, or Big Turn in Red Wing, Minnesota. However, eight days before the second year of The Thaw was to kick off at the Castle, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all live events .

Festival organizer Nick Novotny said a multi-venue event was his plan all along. He said enjoying the Mid West Music Festival when he lived in Winona was his inspiration.

“The format of that festival is very fun, because you get to walk around the city and just hear all kinds of different types of music,” Novotny said. “It just brings the city to life.”

Having six downtown venues so far agreeing to host part of the festival and My Town My Music’s backing allowed The Thaw to leap to a 30-band lineup in 2023.

b5cfb25c8af3eb4416ce7bcdb4091b0e.jpg
Nick Novotny makes a pitch for the Rochester Thaw music festival during the Start-Up Event Grant Pitch Night hosted by Rochester Downtown Alliance on Jan. 14, 2020, at Discovery Square in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Filling the lineup won’t be a challenge, Novotny said. The festival received more than 100 submissions from bands and performers.

“We were very humbled by that number of submissions,” he said. “It speaks volumes to what is happening in the arts scene that there’s that many people who see the value of coming to Rochester to perform.”

Details between festival organizers and the venues are still being worked out. The venues will be announced later this month, but Novotny said all are downtown and within walking distance of each other. The band lineup will be announced in three waves with the first round announced Dec. 12, the next Dec. 19 and finally the full lineup will be revealed Dec. 23.

d422213bce1cab155e08d207fe90b0e2.jpg
Jillian Rae performs Saturday during the Rochester Thaw Festival at Castle Community in downtown Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo

Having various venues and six stages has given organizers a chance to create an eclectic lineup, Novotny said.

“It’s been challenging but it’s been fun to plan something in a format I like,” he said. “We’ll have a wide variety of performers and I think each one has its own kind of audience that it will hit with.”

If you go

What: The Rochester Thaw Music Festival.

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Where: Downtown Rochester.

Tickets: $45 online at www.mytownmymusic.com/event/the-rochester-thaw-festival-2/ .

