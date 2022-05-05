Downtown Sidewalk Sessions music series returns for 2022
Schedule of musicians is set for midday performances on Peace Plaza.
ROCHESTER — Rochester Downtown Alliance’s Sidewalk Sessions is returning this summer. The outdoor music series features 24 live music performances Mondays and Fridays from May 16 to August 5 in Peace Plaza.
Audrey Robinson kicks off the first one Monday, May 16, 2022.
Performances will be from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. in Peace Plaza. The City of Rochester and Mayo Clinic helped fund the sessions and Treedome booked the artists.
More information about the music series is available at www.downtownrochestermn.com .
Sidewalk Sessions Schedule
- May 16: Audrey Robinson
- May 20: Joel Ward
- May 23: Matt Woods
- May 27: Mike Munson
- May 30: Bad Posture Club
- June 1: Michael Gay
- June 6: Amanda Jay
- June 10: Colby Kent & The Stompin' Ground
- June 13: Annie Enneking
- June 17: Clay Fulton
- June 20: Luke Hendrickson
- June 24: Megan Kleven
- June 27: My Grandma's Cardigan
- July 1: Colin Campbell
- July 4: Carriage House
- July 8: Mrs. Pinky and the Great Fox & Friends
- July 11: Theyself
- July 15: The Lonely Knees
- July 18: Freaque
- July 22: Hyooman
- July 25: Hannah Lou Woods
- July 29: Lanue
- August 1: Jeff Kelly
- August 5: Loud Mouth Brass
