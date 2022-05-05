Downtown Sidewalk Sessions music series returns for 2022

ROCHESTER — Rochester Downtown Alliance’s Sidewalk Sessions is returning this summer. The outdoor music series features 24 live music performances Mondays and Fridays from May 16 to August 5 in Peace Plaza.

Audrey Robinson kicks off the first one Monday, May 16, 2022.

Performances will be from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. in Peace Plaza. The City of Rochester and Mayo Clinic helped fund the sessions and Treedome booked the artists.

More information about the music series is available at www.downtownrochestermn.com .

Sidewalk Sessions Schedule