Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 5
Downtown Sidewalk Sessions music series returns for 2022

Schedule of musicians is set for midday performances on Peace Plaza.

Audrey Robinson.JPG
Audrey Robinson performs at Thesis Beer Project Feb. 16, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
By Post Bulletin Staff Report
May 05, 2022 12:55 PM
ROCHESTER — Rochester Downtown Alliance’s Sidewalk Sessions is returning this summer. The outdoor music series features 24 live music performances Mondays and Fridays from May 16 to August 5 in Peace Plaza.

Audrey Robinson kicks off the first one Monday, May 16, 2022.

Performances will be from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. in Peace Plaza. The City of Rochester and Mayo Clinic helped fund the sessions and Treedome booked the artists.

More information about the music series is available at www.downtownrochestermn.com .

Sidewalk Sessions Schedule

  • May 16: Audrey Robinson
  • May 20: Joel Ward
  • May 23: Matt Woods
  • May 27: Mike Munson
  • May 30: Bad Posture Club
  • June 1: Michael Gay
  • June 6: Amanda Jay
  • June 10: Colby Kent & The Stompin' Ground
  • June 13: Annie Enneking
  • June 17: Clay Fulton
  • June 20: Luke Hendrickson
  • June 24: Megan Kleven
  • June 27: My Grandma's Cardigan
  • July 1: Colin Campbell
  • July 4: Carriage House
  • July 8: Mrs. Pinky and the Great Fox & Friends
  • July 11: Theyself
  • July 15: The Lonely Knees
  • July 18: Freaque
  • July 22: Hyooman
  • July 25: Hannah Lou Woods
  • July 29: Lanue
  • August 1: Jeff Kelly
  • August 5: Loud Mouth Brass
Related Topics: MUSICROCHESTER
