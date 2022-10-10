Drag queen church bingo returns after COVID hiatus

ROCHESTER — Get your cards ready, the queen is returning.

Drag queen bingo, on hiatus since 2020 due to COVID-19, is returning to Peace United Church.

Miss Anita Tiara brings the event back Oct. 15 with two shows — one at 4 p.m. and another at 7 p.m.

Performers Brandy Merlot, Ginger Snap and Jeslyn T. Gibbs will join Tiara, who will emcee the bingo games.

The event is Halloween-themed and people are encouraged to come in costumes. Should they worry about upstaging the host divas?

“That would be impossible,” event organizer Bob Werner said.

Drag bingo at the church went on hiatus in March 2020. The church fundraiser had grown popular enough to split the event into two sessions, Werner said. Proceeds from the bingo games go to the church and church programs.

Werner said the popularity of the event follows a trend of the upswing in interest and artistry in Southeast Minnesota drag culture.

“Drag artistry has really, really developed over the last five years,” he said.

He said the television show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has helped grow mainstream interest and acceptance of drag performance. A series of drag brunches started earlier this year at Crave American Kitchen and Sushi Bar.

Tickets to each show at the church will be capped at 104 people, Werner said.

“Tickets are selling fast,” he added.

Tickets are available on the Eventbrite website under Drag Queen Bingo.

If you go

What: Drag Queen Halloween Bingo.

When: 4 p.m and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

Where: Peace United Church of Christ, 1503 Second Ave. NE.

How much: $15.