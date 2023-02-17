Duluth band to play genre-defying music at Treasure Island in September
Trampled by Turtles is teaming up with Caamp to headline the concert.
WELCH, Minn. — A Duluth band will play their chart-topping songs in Welch in September.
Trampled by Turtles, a bluegrass and folk band that started in 2003, will take the stage at Treasure Island Resort and Casino Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
Caamp, an Ohio-based folk and indie band, is teaming up with Trampled by Turtles to headline the show.
During the Corps' second survey of 2023 on Friday, technicians measured ice as thick as 20 inches along Lake Pepin.
The plea deal was due in part to the man's age at the time of the offense and his co-defendant being charged as a juvenile.
An officer with the Rochester Police deflected the man's gun away from officers moments before the weapon was fired.
Both bands are “known for pushing the boundaries of mainstream bluegrass and folk” with their catalogs of “chart-topping, genre-defying music,” according to the Treasure Island website.
Tickets for the outdoor concert start at $39.50 .
ADVERTISEMENT