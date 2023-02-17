99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Duluth band to play genre-defying music at Treasure Island in September

Trampled by Turtles is teaming up with Caamp to headline the concert.

Trampled by Turtles.
By Staff reports
February 17, 2023 01:37 PM

WELCH, Minn. — A Duluth band will play their chart-topping songs in Welch in September.

Trampled by Turtles, a bluegrass and folk band that started in 2003, will take the stage at Treasure Island Resort and Casino Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Caamp, an Ohio-based folk and indie band, is teaming up with Trampled by Turtles to headline the show.

Both bands are “known for pushing the boundaries of mainstream bluegrass and folk” with their catalogs of “chart-topping, genre-defying music,” according to the Treasure Island website.

Tickets for the outdoor concert start at $39.50 .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
