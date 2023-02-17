Duluth band to play genre-defying music at Treasure Island in September

WELCH, Minn. — A Duluth band will play their chart-topping songs in Welch in September.

Trampled by Turtles, a bluegrass and folk band that started in 2003, will take the stage at Treasure Island Resort and Casino Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Caamp, an Ohio-based folk and indie band, is teaming up with Trampled by Turtles to headline the show.

Both bands are “known for pushing the boundaries of mainstream bluegrass and folk” with their catalogs of “chart-topping, genre-defying music,” according to the Treasure Island website.

Tickets for the outdoor concert start at $39.50 .