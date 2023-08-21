Electrify Rochester pairs electric, sustainability curious to experts

ROCHESTER — When Jonny Yucuis wanted to switch to a battery-powered electric mower, he had a neighbor lend him one to see how it performed. When he was trying to figure out if a heat pump system would work for his 75-year-old home, Kevin Bright, former energy and sustainability director for Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency, told him he had the same system for his home of similar age and design.

Yucuis hasn’t lost sight of the fact that people helped him make big decisions in his move toward electrifying and building a resilient and sustainable life.

“I really had to lean on some friends who understand the fundamentals of what I’m looking for,” Yucuis said. “Otherwise, I don’t know if I would have had the courage to try it myself.”

Yucuis said he hopes to provide the same help for other people who might not know someone who has the information they need.

The Electrify Rochester Expo, at Graham Park, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, will have those people in one spot. Vendors, dealers and owners of electric cars, bikes, home solar systems, home heating and hot water systems and other systems will be at the show. About 20 exhibitors will be at the expo.

Electrify Rochester Expo

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26.

Where: Crawford Hall, Graham Park, 35 Fairgrounds Ave. SE.

How much: Free.

'Eraserhead' midnight screenings

Eraserhead Contributed

What better way to see David Lynch’s first feature-length film than a midnight screening. Pop’s Art Theater has two midnight showings of the cult classic black-and-white body horror film at the last minutes of Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, and another at 11:59 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26.

Lynch would go on to direct the cult hit television series "Twin Peaks" and direct award winning films including "The Elephant Man," the 1984 version of "Dune" and "Mulholland Drive."

'Eraserhead' at Pop's Art Theater

When: 11:59 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25, Saturday, Aug. 26.

Where: Pop’s Art Theater, 619 Sixth Ave. NW.

How much: $10.

Greek out at GreekFest

Cars line up for Greekfest outside of Sts. Kosmas & Damianos Greek Orthodox Church on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The Original Rochester GreekFest brings Greek food, music, dance and culture to the street this weekend. One new feature continues this year that’s a holdover from the modified 2020 GreekFest, people can still pick up food at a festival drive-thru. The festival starts with a limited lunch menu Friday and has a full festival of offerings and events Saturday.

Original Rochester GreekFest

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 27.

Where: Holy Anargyroi Greek Orthodox Church, 703 W. Center St.

How much: Free.

Retro market on the Zumbro

The first of three new outdoor retro markets kicks off Sunday, Aug. 26, 2023. Astro Alley will feature a mix of retro finds, live music, makers, artists and food and beverage vendors. The event will bring activity to The Deck, the outdoor space outside the former Legends Bar and Grill location at Fourth Street SE along the Zumbro River. Kids and dogs are welcome at the event.

The other dates will be Sept. 24 and Oct. 22.

Astro Alley: A Bygone Market

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 26.

Where: The Deck, Fourth St. SE.

How much: Free.

Tour outdoor, public art

“Circumcenter” by Po Shu Wang sits in front of the Mayo Civic Center on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in downtown Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Art4Trails and the Rochester Art Center host a public walking art tour Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. The guided walking tour gives background and information on some of the most visible public art in Rochester. Highlights include “The Artist,” by metal sculptor Richard Brubaker and the reflective “Circumcenter” by Po Shu Wang in the Riverfront Plaza outside the Mayo Civic Center.

Wear comfortable walking shoes. An indoor tour of Rochester Art Center galleries will be offered in the event of bad weather.

Public Art Walking Tour

When: Departs 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 27.

Where: Meet at the Rochester Art Center, 30 Third Ave. SE.

How much: Free will donation.

Live music at Alive After Five

Rhino band out of the Twin Cities Contributed

Thursdays Downtown may be concluded, but Experience Rochester is keeping the party going with the new Alive After Five series. The events feature live music, food, activities and vendors at the Riverfront Plaza outside the Mayo Civic Center. Rock band RHINO headlines Friday, Aug. 24, 2023.

RHINO at Alive After Five

When: 5-10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 24.

Where: Riverfront Plaza, Mayo Civic Center

How much: Free.