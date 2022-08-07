SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
En Vogue Down by the Riverside concert canceled

Forecast heavy rain has scrubbed the R&B trio's scheduled Down by the Riverside concert.

EV Black & White Dresses.jpeg
En Vogue
Photo contributed by the Rochester Music Department
By Staff reports
August 07, 2022 04:52 PM
ROCHESTER — Concert goers are going to have to give it up on tonight’s En Vogue concert because of the threat mother nature could turn it loose on the audience.

En Vogue, a popular and long-lived R&B trio, was set to headline Rochester Civic Music’s Down by the Riverside. However, forecast heavy rain and storms forced organizers to cancel the show.

Next week, Led Zeppelin tribute group Kashmir is scheduled to close out the free concert series’ 2022 season.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERMUSIC
By Staff reports
