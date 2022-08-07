En Vogue Down by the Riverside concert canceled

ROCHESTER — Concert goers are going to have to give it up on tonight’s En Vogue concert because of the threat mother nature could turn it loose on the audience.

En Vogue, a popular and long-lived R&B trio, was set to headline Rochester Civic Music’s Down by the Riverside. However, forecast heavy rain and storms forced organizers to cancel the show.

Next week, Led Zeppelin tribute group Kashmir is scheduled to close out the free concert series’ 2022 season.