Arts and Entertainment

Eve 6 kicks off Down by the Riverside concerts Sunday

Trolling on Twitter, sticking it to streaming, Eve 6 has kept with the times.

Eve 6
Eve 6
Contributed
John Molseed
By John Molseed
Today at 7:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Max Collins says he won’t mind playing outdoors in what has so far been a steamy summer in Southeast Minnesota.

Collins is the bassist and lead vocalist of Eve 6, the alternative rock band kicking off this year’s Down by the Riverside free concert series Sunday, July 9.

Warm, muggy weather is fine, Collins said.

“I kind of like playing outside in the humidity, it’s good for singing,” he said. “It’s like singing in the shower, it kind of clears the throat.”

Eve 6’s rise to fame predated the ubiquity of social media and online music streaming services. Their chart topping hit “Inside Out,” — or, “heart in a blender song” — came out in 1998. However, the band has grabbed headlines in both social media and streaming news.

In late 2020, Collins’ control of Eve 6’s Twitter account. Bored from lockdowns, pent up from lurking on the platform, Collins unleashed a series of stream of consciousness tweets, jokes and a bit of trolling.

The Washington Post wrote about the account. The Onion AV Club implored its readers to follow it.

“I definitely couldn’t have foreseen our late-’90s radio rock Twitter account becoming so popular,” Collins said.

Although Collins said the platform has become a bit of a “show” since it was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk, he said it still offers “entertainment value” and a bit of a creative relief valve.

eve6.jpg
Eve 6 plays at Down by the Riverside July 9.
Contributed

“It’s not terribly time consuming, I like telling my dumb jokes and firing off my opinions here and there,” he said.

The tweets led to a paying opportunity to write an advice column on (now-defunct) Buzzfeed.

Collins has shared backstage recollections about other musicians he has shared the stage with over the years. However, most of the detailed or interesting stories are posted to Eve 6’s Patreon page.

Patreon is a subscription-based platform that lets creators sell their work directly to followers and subscribers.

Want to read about the time Collins nearly got beat up by one or more members of 1990s rock band Staind? Subscribe to Eve 6’s Patreon.

Following Neil Young’s lead, Patreon is also where Eve 6’s new music goes since 2022.

The group’s older albums on the Sony label are still available for streaming and like other musicians, they see a small fraction of the revenue the streams generate.

“The streaming services pay out a fraction of a penny per stream — mostly to the Sony records,” Collins said.

Putting their new music on Patreon gives them control of what’s released and when and lets them keep the revenue from subscribers, Collins said.

“This is sort of a way to exact some tiny vengeance on that model,” he said.

People can also buy music directly at the concert merch booth July 9.

After touring in 2022, Eve 6 is spending the season playing destination shows.

It’s a luxury that their earlier radio and touring success has afforded them, Collins said.

Band members, who are now scattered around the country, come together to play shows like Down by the Riverside.

“It’s like getting together with friends, having a bro hang, and then we play some rock,” Collins said. “These one-offs feel like little vacations.”

Outdoor shows are also a welcome departure from the grind of a tour.

“It’s a nice break from windowless rooms that smell strange,” he said.

Winterstate, a Minnesota alternative rock band founded by Berklee College of Music alumni Kelvin Killmon and Alexander Ortberg, opens the show.

If you go

What: Eve 6 at Think Bank Present Down by the Riverside free concert series

When: 7 p.m., July 9, 2023.

Where: Mayo Park

John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
