Eve 6 serenades Down by the Riverside crowd with alt rock songs, like ‘I wanna bite your face’

Eve 6 sprinkled two new songs in with their set, which ended with the “heart in a blender” song, or 1998 hit "Inside Out."

070923-Down by the Riverside
Max Collins of Eve 6 performs during the first Down by the Riverside concert on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 11:17 PM

ROCHESTER — Halfway through their set at the first Down by the Riverside show of the summer, Eve 6 wanted to take the energy down a few notches. Enter prom anthem “Here’s to the Night.”

The crowd at Mayo Park sang along with the emotional chorus: “Here’s to the nights we felt alive / Here’s to the tears you knew you’d cry / Here’s to goodbye / Tomorrow’s gonna come too soon.”

The song, Eve 6’s second single off 2000 album “Horrorscope,” marked a turning point in the alternative rock band’s set. For the final five songs, plus an encore, the crowd was lively and engaged with lead vocalist and bassist Max Collins, guitarist Jon Siebels and drummer Ben Hilzinger.

Eve 6 followed “Here’s to the Night” with “Black Nova,” a song released on their album “grim value.” Collins promised the crowd before playing the first song off their 2021 album, “I wanna bite your face,” that only two new songs would be played during the set.

“We’re going to ask you to indulge us for about five and a half minutes,” Collins told the crowd. “No one get weird about it, OK?”

“Amphetamines” and “Promise,” both songs off “Horrorscope,” entertained the crowd. Collins had a few requests for the audience throughout the show, like enlisting the crowd to jump up and down “in the tradition of the pogo.” His banter was reminiscent of some Tweets Collins’ shares on the Eve 6 account, a mix of advice, quips and jokes.

He thanked the crowd for allowing Eve 6 to still perform “because we have no other skills.” Then Collins introduced the song most of the crowd was waiting for: the “heart in a blender song,” or 1998 hit “Inside Out.”

The group’s debut song hyped up the crowd that they had no choice but to play an encore, which was 1998 song Superhero Girl.

Max Collins of Eve 6 performs in front of the crowd during the first Down by the Riverside concert on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
Rochester-based band Winterstate opened the show for Eve 6. The first week of Down by the Riverside was themed 1990s rock night. The free concert brought many to Mayo Park. Some came for the alternative rock songs, while others enjoyed food and drinks from Bleu Duck Truck, Reuben’s and Things, Taco Lab, Minne Street Rolls, Popus Gourmet Popcorn, The Wandering Scoop and Thesis Beer Project.

Down by the Riverside’s second week will feature an eclectic mix of folk, blues, country and alternative rock, with Charlie Parr headlining the show. The Walking Beat opens at 7 p.m.

Ben Hilzinger of Eve 6 performs during the first Down by the Riverside concert on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
Jon Siebels of Eve 6 performs during the first Down by the Riverside concert on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
Max Collins of Eve 6 performs during the first Down by the Riverside concert on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Mayo Park in downtown Rochester.
