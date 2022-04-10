Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 10
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Event raises funds, understanding for Ukraine

The Rochester Art Center hosts culture fair and fundraiser for nonprofits helping war-torn Ukraine.

Ukraine April 10 fundraiser 04.JPG
Lisa Boradman, right, helps Lien Huaong, left, make a traditional flower wreath, known as Vinok, historically worn by young unmarried women and girls in Ukraine. Huaong said the wreath would be for her daughter at a fundraiser and culture fair at the Rochester Art Center Sunday, April 10, 2022. "It's very pretty," she said of the tradition.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
April 10, 2022 06:19 PM
ROCHESTER — More than a month since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, Rochester residents continue to show their support for the European nation.

More than 200 people attended a fundraiser and cultural event Sunday at the Rochester Art Center.

The event featured Ukrainian crafts, music, art, baked goods and a chance to make traditional Ukrainian decorated Easter eggs.

Ukraine April 10 fundraiser 02.JPG
Mary Robertson, 6, watches as her father, Gordon Robertson creates a Ukrainian Easter egg. The traditional art, known as pysanky, was one of the cultural events offered at a fundraiser and culture dair for Ukraine at the Rochester Art Center Sunday, April 10, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

More than $2,000 was raised for nonprofits Razom, the Ukrainian word for “togetherness,” which was founded in 2014, and the Ukrainian American Community Center of Minneapolis.

While the ongoing war in Ukraine was the catalyst for the event, organizers and Ukrainians there said they wanted people to focus less on the conflict and more on the country’s culture.

Ukraine April 10 fundraiser 01.JPG
Rochester physician Alexandra Wolanskyj, right, whose father was born in Ukraine, demonstrates traditional Ukrainian Easter egg art known as pysanky, as Fiona Robertson, 14, left watches at the Rochester Art Center April 10, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Rochester physician Alexandra Wolanskyj, whose father was born in Ukraine, led a class in making traditional Ukrainian Easter eggs known as pysanky.

“It’s such a privilege to teach this art that I love,” she told the more than a dozen people who filed into an art center classroom to make their own eggs.

“It’s one part of the rich and varied culture of Ukraine,” she said.

Lisa Gifford brought her son, Hunter, 13, to the event. He was reluctant at first but a few steps into creating the ornate egg, he was having fun, he said.

“It’s fun to learn new things from another culture,” Lisa Gifford said.

Lisa Boardman walked people through making traditional wreaths, known as Vinok, historically worn by young unmarried women and girls in Ukraine.

“I think knowing the culture gives you more of a connection to people,” Boardman said.

Social media has also helped spread in real time the effects the war has had on civilian life in Ukraine, said Ana Folpe, who helped organize the event.

“You definitely have a feeling of, ‘wow, this could be happening to me,’” she said.

Folpe added she is glad to see people continue to do what they can to support Ukrainian people whether it was by donating to the nonprofits or donating their time or talents to make items for the activities Sunday and a fundraising auction.

“That’s a lesson to all of us,” Folpe said. “There’s always something you can do.”

Ukraine April 10 fundraiser 03.JPG
Hunter Gifford, 13, creates a Ukrainian Easter egg, an art tradition called pysanky, at the Rochester Art Center Sunday, April 10, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

