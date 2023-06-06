'Excited to learn, to grow, to share our music': Winona-based band Barbaro goes abroad

WINONA, Minn. — You can’t spell abroad without Barbaro. Well, if you add a "D."

Over the past three weeks, the Minnesota roots rock, bluegrass and classical ensemble brought their guitar to Qatar, banjo to Bulgaria and some American folk turnarounds to Turkey.

The trip was made possible by the American Music Abroad program in partnership with the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

Babaro guitarist and singer Kyle Shelstad said the opportunities to travel is a big appeal to being a musician.

That’s something shared by all the band members, who live in Winona, Minneapolis and Milwaukee, he added.

“We all like traveling in our own right,” Shelstad said.

The group applied for the opportunity after receiving advice and encouragement from Chicago Bluegrass ensemble the Henhouse Prowlers. The two groups have shared shows and festivals for years. Despite longshot odds, Barbaro applied. About 400 musical acts apply for slots each year. Out of them, only a handful get interviewed by State Department and program officials for an opportunity to be one of about 10 acts to play abroad in a year.

It takes adventuresome souls to apply. The bands don’t get to choose where they go. For Shelstad, that was part of the appeal.

“My hope was something less traditional and not any touristy spots,” he said. “The more remote, the better.”

Turkey and Bulgaria were two areas Shelstad said he’s been interested in visiting. Seeing Qatar on the itinerary was also a welcome stop, he said.

“I’m really excited to go to Qatar,” Shelstad said. “I never thought I’d be going there unless I was flying through the airport.”

Shelstad said band member Sam Armstrong-Zickefoose knows fiddle tunes from Eastern Europe and is looking forward to playing with musicians from the region.

Fiddle player Rachel Calvert’s playing is also rooted in some playing traditions from Eastern Europe, while versatile and classically trained bass player Jason Wells was looking forward to learning some classical traditions from the regions they visit, Shelstad said.

The tour stops include concerts, workshops and collaborations with local musicians. Each visit also culminates in a show and celebration hosted by the U.S. ambassador to the country the musicians are visiting.

Program leaders did the hard part scheduling the events and with the embassies. Barbaro just made sure to keep a few consecutive weeks open, which is also a challenge. The band tends to book shows and festivals about a year in advance, Shelstad said.

The trip began May 17 and continues into June.

“I think we’re just excited to learn, to grow, to share our music in areas we never thought we would,” Shelstad said.