Explore the planet, or find treasures close to home this weekend

WINONA, Minn. — The Mid West Music Festival is holding a preview event of the spring leg of its 2023 festival Friday.

Minneapolis indie rock band the Shackletons and Winona band Rogue the Wolf are performing at Island City Brewing Co. Friday, March 24.

Both bands will be part of the Mid West Music Festival in Winona May 12-13.

Also Read





The La Crosse, Wisconsin, portion of the festival is Nov. 3-4.

If you go

What: Mid West Music Fest Presents The Shackletons at Island City Brewing Co.

ADVERTISEMENT

When: 6 p.m., Friday, March 24.

Where: Island City Brewing Co., Winona, Minnesota.

Spring Junkin’ Market

The jewelry table at Junkin' Market Days at Graham Arena in Rochester Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

The spring event of Junkin' Market Days brings antiques, furniture, decor and other fun finds under one roof at Graham Arena on the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.

Vendors, sellers and makers from around the region gather for two days. Consider it a treasure hunt in which the hunt is made a bit easier.

If you go

What: Junkin' Market Days spring event.

When: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, March 24; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 25.

Where: Graham Arena, 1570 Fairgrounds Ave. SE

How much: $5 general admission.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our Planet" live in concert

To clear up any confusion, Sir David Attenborough and William Shatner will not be in Rochester for this live performance of “Our Planet.”

Attenborough, and Shatner both narrate the Emmy Award-winning film, “Our Planet” produced by Netflix. Attenborough is known for his decades of bringing the natural world to millions of people through his documentaries and narration of nature films. Shatner, an Emmy Award-winning actor is known for his portrayal of Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek franchise.

“Our Planet” will be screened in breathtaking large screen high definition with a live 18-piece orchestra performing Oscar-winning composer Steven Price’s score for the film.

If you go

What: Our Planet Live in Concert.

When: 6:30 p.m., Sunday, March 26.

Where: Mayo Civic Center, 30 Civic Center Drive SE.

How much: Tickets are $26-$86 available online via Ticketmaster or at the Mayo Civic Center box office.

