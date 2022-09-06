Families highlighted with books on history and cooking

“When Mortals Play God: Eugenics and One Family’s Story of Tragedy, Loss and Perseverance” by John Erickson; publishes Sept. 15 by Rowman and Littlefield Publishers

This book by John Erickson focuses on Erickson’s own family history and their generational tragedies to take a deeper look at the idea of eugenics in Minnesota and those who were and still are affected by it.

Erickson shares a very intimate look at a family punished for not being perfect in society’s eyes – a family whose struggles and tragic circumstances were during a time when society and those in power had very little compassion for those it deemed different.

It is very clear that Erickson put in a lot of time and effort to research his own family history as well as the history of the laws and the area that his family called home. His writing allows the reader to find not only relatable humanity but love and compassion for a family that was fundamentally failed by their community, society as a whole and by the government created to establish order and protection for its most vulnerable citizens. He allows the reader to “walk a mile in their shoes.”

"When Mortals Play God" contributed / John Erickson

This book is packed with Brainerd history, early logging and railroad history in Minnesota and early laws and treatment for those deemed “feebleminded” in and around the 1920s. This examination of a part of Minnesota history that is oftentimes overlooked because of its uncomfortable nature needs to not be forgotten and the real life account of Erickson’s grandmother, Rose, and all that she and her family endured is an invaluable lesson that we can continue to learn from.

I really related to this family through Erickson’s writing and could see how easily someone can be let down by a society over and over until they are then punished for those shortcomings or differences that were never aided. He shows how easily it could happen to almost anyone. I laughed and cried while reading this book.

John Erickson grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a journalism degree. He has spent more than 30 years in journalism and led coverage for multiple finalists for the Pulitzer Prize, including the winner for National Reporting in 1998. He was inducted into the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors' Hall of Fame in 2019. He now lives in Dayton, Ohio, with his family.

“Fresh Midwest: Modern Recipes from the Heartland” by Maren Ellingboe King; publishes Sept. 20 by Countryman Press

What do you get when you marry traditional Scandinavian cooking with modern culinary elegance? The answer is “Fresh Midwest: Modern Recipes from the Heartland” by Maren Ellingboe King. This hardcover book is filled with traditional Midwest comfort food blended with modern updates to make grandma’s hotdish a stylish centerpiece.

"Fresh Midwest"

Cookbooks make me very excited, and this one caught my eye immediately. After making a few recipes from the book, I am really looking forward to making more. The flavor of the “Garlic-Chive Mashed Potatoes” was delicious and the “Cheeseburger Hotdish” will become a new regular in my house. My daughters and I had a lot of fun with the “Norwegian Fondue” and I really enjoyed the flavors.

Ellingboe King’s career as a food stylist is showcased in the recipes and one of the best parts of this book is the modern styling of the food that is shown spectacularly in the 100 color photographs featured in this book. So many family recipes get left on the shelf when they become dated. Ellingboe King has taken so many of these recipes off the shelf and given them a refresh to bring modern elegance to the table.

Maren Ellingboe King is a recipe developer and food stylist who grew up outside of St. Paul. A former Food & Wine editor, she has worked with the likes of Sunset, New York Times, Williams-Sonoma, Target, and more. She now lives with her family in Minneapolis.

"Cheeseburger Hotdish" Kelsey Hawley / Post Bulletin

"Norwegian Fondue" Kelsey Hawley / Post Bulletin

Maren Ellingboe King Contributed / Countryman Press

John Erickson Contributed / John Erickson

Book Nook is a feature that highlights books from Minnesota authors. Got a recommendation? Email us at life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Book Nook."