SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 11
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Famous 'Washington' painting, a Winona museum attraction, goes on sale. It will go for a boatload of money

The selling signals a change for Winona's art scene.

50b2fd0c8b6b8374e021a01238715eab.jpg
Washington Crossing the Delaware, arguably the most iconic piece of art in America, will be auctions at Christie's auction house in New York on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The painting had long been one of the main attractions at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona, Minn.
Jerry Olson / Post Bulletin file photo
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
May 11, 2022 03:50 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WINONA — On Thursday evening, “Washington Crossing the Delaware,” a renowned painting that has been on display at Winona’s Minnesota Marine Art Museum for several years, will be sold at Christie’s auction house in New York.

If its estimated value is any indication, it will fetch millions, if not tens of millions of dollars. Christie's has put the estimated value at $15 million to $20 million.

Also Read
Saint Marys University Logo
Local
Saint Mary's University to eliminate 11 undergraduate programs in response to declining enrollment
The school said new program portfolio will focus on business, technology and the sciences.
May 11, 2022 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Jennifer Lynn Matter.jpg
Local
Goodhue County Sheriff, BCA arrest woman in cold cases for babies found dead in Mississippi River waters
Two babies, both linked to suspect through DNA, were found dead in 1999 and 2003. A newborn boy was found in Lower Boat Harbor in Red Wing, and a newborn girl was found in Lake Pepin.
May 09, 2022 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Natalia Benjamin
Members Only
Local
Why has Rochester Public Schools struggled to hire more teachers of color?
A divergence is taking place: As its student body has become more racially and ethnically diverse, its teaching staff has remained largely white, which carries educational implications.
May 06, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle

When the sale was announced late last month, it created a tremor in the art world with CNN, Barron’s, The New York Times, and state and local media all trumpeting stories on this once-in-generation buying opportunity.

When it was sold at auction in the 1970s, it went for $260,000, a record sum at the time for any American painting, said Paige Kestenman, a specialist in American painting at Christie’s.

“Washington Crossing the Delaware is one of those images that has transcended the artist, Emmanuel Leutz,” Kestenman said. “It’s an image that has become so essential to the way that America imagines its history.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The painting, one of two existing versions, depicts then-Gen. George Washington standing in a boat being rowed across the frigid Delaware River as they head to the Battle of Trenton during the American Revolutionary War.

But one person’s gain is another institution’s loss. The breathless headlines created at the national level by the impending sale have overshadowed shifts unfolding within Winona’s arts-oriented community.

The famous painting is owned by Winona couple Bob Kierlin and Mary Burrichter. Kierlin is founder of Fastenal, a Fortune 500 company that sells fasteners and other hardware supplies.

Putting the Leutz painting up for sale was part of a larger decision by the couple to pull all their loaned paintings from the MMAM, according to local media accounts. The collection included paintings by Claude Monet, Pablo Picasso, Vincent van Gogh, Georgia O’Keeffe and others.

Kierlin and Burrichter did not respond to voice messages requesting comment. But in statements made to the Winona Post last month, Keirlin explained that the decision to pull their holdings from the Winona museum stemmed from a conviction that the MMAM has fallen short of the couple’s hoped-for economic development goals.

When it loaned its collection of paintings to the museum, the hope was to make the Winona museum a national and international arts venue that would draw as many as 100,000 visitors a year. The number of visitors instead has hovered around 30,000 visitors a year, more than three times fewer the number of people hoped for.

“For all the money we invested in it, it has not had a big return in and of itself,” Kierlin told the Winona Post. ”So, we thought, what could we do to get more tourism in Winona?”

The couple decided to use their collection as the foundation stone for a proposed new downtown music and art gallery called Minnesota Masterpiece Hall. The $35 million arts edifice would include both a music hall and visual gallery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of their collection will be displayed in the new gallery space at Masterpiece Hall, while others, such as “Washington Crossing the Delaware," will be sold to finance its construction. The venue would pair Sunday afternoon musical performances with art exhibits featuring paintings from the couple’s collection.

“It should be a shot in the arm for downtown on Sunday,” Burrichter told the Post.

The question is whether the shift in strategy will diminish the MMAM, a museum that has long punched above its weight class given its distance far from a metro area. Or will the combination create a synthesis making Winona a greater arts destination?

Roger Boulay, a Winona State University assistant professor and gallery coordinator, said the Leutz painting was a “singular draw” to the museum and a “very popular piece.” The community will miss it.

But he believes the Masterpiece Hall, rather than being a competitor that will overshadow the MMAM, could complement the museum. For out-of-towners, it could change their calculations for making a trip to Winona, a 45-minute drive east from Rochester.

Rather than a two-hour drive for one hour of art viewing at one venue, families could make a day of it: An hour spent at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, then lunch, followed by an afternoon at the new hall, Boulay said.

"I think there is room for a variety of art institutions in Winona,” Boulay said. “The Marine art museum has brought a lot of tourism to Winona, and the Masterpiece Hall will inevitably have a different feel and atmosphere and tenor to it.

“It will make visiting Winona richer,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Scott Pollock, who became the MMAM’s new executive director in January, all the change and turmoil has felt like “drinking from a fire hydrant.”

He said the museum will maintain its “trajectory” and mission as a smaller market venue that engages visitors “with work you don’t expect in those spaces.”

In fact, the circumstances could present an opportunity for the museum, he said. He notes that many public museums and collectors have collections that are sitting in basements, unseen by the public. The MMAM offers a destination and showcase for them.

“I think that’s part of the big story here. We know that 95 percent of most museum collections never see the light of day. And we are talking about masters from Monet to Picasso,” Pollock said. "We want to be seen as one of the problem-solving institutions that’s working collaboratively with all these other museums around the world.”

Related Topics: WINONA AREAART
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
Matthew Stolle has been a Post Bulletin reporter since 2000 and covered many of the beats that make up a newsroom. In his first several years, he covered K-12 education and higher education in Rochester before shifting to politics. He has also been a features writer. Today, Matt jumps from beat to beat, depending on what his editor and the Rochester area are producing in terms of news. Readers can reach Matthew at 507-281-7415 or mstolle@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
juneteenth.jpg
Local
Juneteenth 2022 celebration announced
The Rochester Branch of the NAACP will host the celebration on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in conjunction with Rochesterfest.
May 11, 2022 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
20220510.PublicHearingDC.JPG
Business
Voltage transmission lines biggest concern of the public at Dodge County Wind hearing
The Dodge County Wind project held its first two public hearings Tuesday afternoon and members of the public brought forth many concerns they had for the project.
May 11, 2022 11:53 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
People's Energy Cooperative logo
Local
People's Energy Cooperative awards more than $20,000 to southeast Minnesota organizations
Operation Round Up is made possible by members who round up their monthly electric bill to the nearest dollar.
May 11, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted Community Corrections logo
Local
Fillmore County commissioner ready to break from three-county corrections agreement
The decision maintains the Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted Community Corrections agreement through end of the year.
May 11, 2022 10:18 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen