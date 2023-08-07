Festivals in full swing this week in Southeast Minnesota

CHATFIELD, Minn. — A free family concert headlines the 56th annual Chatfield Western Days.

Branded-Hot Country plays Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, as part of the four-day festival. Other activities include Elvis tribute artist Brad Boice at noon, RavensFire performs at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 13; A classic car, truck and motorcycle show beginning 9:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 13 and fireworks 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

An all-star lineup of musicians and entertainers take the stage Friday night.

The Big Saturday Night Demolition Derby

Pearl Stahman, 3, of Mazeppa, jumps down a dirt hill while playing on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, during the Lawn Mower Derby at the Goodhue County Fair in Zumbrota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

ZUMBROTA, Minn. — There’s something for everyone at the Goodhue County Fair. Whether you’re looking for action-packed nights in the grandstand, family entertainment, livestock shows or live music, you’ll find it there. The fair runs Aug. 8 - 12, 2023.

Feel free to crash the party with pit passes the Big Saturday Night Demolition Derby. Live music lineup includes: Johnny Holm Band, Tuesday, Aug, 8; Hayden Ashworth, Wednesday, Aug. 9; Troy Johnson, Thursday, Aug. 10; Bryan Anderson, Friday, Aug. 11; and The Dads perform Saturday, Aug. 12 after the demolition derby.

When: 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12.

Where: Goodhue County fairgrounds, Zumbrota, Minnesota.

How much: Adults, $17; children under 12, $12; pit passes, $30.

The Mower County Fair is in full swing

AUSTIN, Minn. — The Mower County Fair is in full swing.

Great Frontier Bull Riding is being held at 7 p.m. both Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12; Masters of Disaster Demolition Derby is Sunday, Aug. 13. The music at Purple Ribbon Plaza, Mower County fairgrounds continues with Shades of Blue, Wednesday, Aug. 9; Trouble Shooter, Thursday, Aug. 10; County Line Drive, Friday, Aug. 11 and Steele Prairie, Saturday, Aug. 12.

Faith Boblett at Rhythms on the Root

Faith Boblett performs in Lanesboro, Minnesota, on Aug. 12. Contributed / Seth Duin

Rhythms on the Root outdoor concert series continues at Gateway Park in Lanesboro, Minnesota, with Faith Boblett, a multi-genre musician from Northern Minnesota now based in the Twin Cities. Her high-energy act occasionally taps into her multi-generational music background.

When: 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Where: Gateway Park, Lanesboro, Minnesota.

How much: $20 general admission, free for children 12 and under.

Rhino plays a free concert in Kasson

Rhino will play at the Kasson Festival in the Park. Contributed

KASSON, Minn. — Rhino plays a free show as part of the 34th Annual Kasson Festival in the Park in Kasson, Minnesota. Kick off Saturday with goat yoga at the KM Regional Veterinary Hospital at 7:30 a.m. and wrap the day with fireworks that night at Veterans Memorial Park in Kasson.

When: 7:15 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12.

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, Kasson.

How much: Free.