Festivals in full swing this week in Southeast Minnesota
Chatfield Western Days, Goodhue County Fair and Mower County fair are all happening this week.
CHATFIELD, Minn. — A free family concert headlines the 56th annual Chatfield Western Days.
Branded-Hot Country plays Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, as part of the four-day festival. Other activities include Elvis tribute artist Brad Boice at noon, RavensFire performs at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 13; Sunday, Aug. 13, Sunday, Aug. 13; A classic car, truck and motorcycle show beginning 9:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 13 and fireworks 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
An all-star lineup of musicians and entertainers take the stage Friday night.
The Big Saturday Night Demolition Derby
ZUMBROTA, Minn. — There’s something for everyone at the Goodhue County Fair. Whether you’re looking for action-packed nights in the grandstand, family entertainment, livestock shows or live music, you’ll find it there. The fair runs Aug. 8 - 12, 2023.
ADVERTISEMENT
Feel free to crash the party with pit passes the Big Saturday Night Demolition Derby. Live music lineup includes: Johnny Holm Band, Tuesday, Aug, 8; Hayden Ashworth, Wednesday, Aug. 9; Troy Johnson, Thursday, Aug. 10; Bryan Anderson, Friday, Aug. 11; and The Dads perform Saturday, Aug. 12 after the demolition derby.
When: 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12.
Where: Goodhue County fairgrounds, Zumbrota, Minnesota.
How much: Adults, $17; children under 12, $12; pit passes, $30.
The Mower County Fair is in full swing
AUSTIN, Minn. — The Mower County Fair is in full swing.
Great Frontier Bull Riding is being held at 7 p.m. both Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12; Masters of Disaster Demolition Derby is Sunday, Aug. 13. The music at Purple Ribbon Plaza, Mower County fairgrounds continues with Shades of Blue, Wednesday, Aug. 9; Trouble Shooter, Thursday, Aug. 10; County Line Drive, Friday, Aug. 11 and Steele Prairie, Saturday, Aug. 12.
Faith Boblett at Rhythms on the Root
Rhythms on the Root outdoor concert series continues at Gateway Park in Lanesboro, Minnesota, with Faith Boblett, a multi-genre musician from Northern Minnesota now based in the Twin Cities. Her high-energy act occasionally taps into her multi-generational music background.
When: 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.
ADVERTISEMENT
Where: Gateway Park, Lanesboro, Minnesota.
How much: $20 general admission, free for children 12 and under.
Rhino plays a free concert in Kasson
KASSON, Minn. — Rhino plays a free show as part of the 34th Annual Kasson Festival in the Park in Kasson, Minnesota. Kick off Saturday with goat yoga at the KM Regional Veterinary Hospital at 7:30 a.m. and wrap the day with fireworks that night at Veterans Memorial Park in Kasson.
When: 7:15 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12.
Where: Veterans Memorial Park, Kasson.
How much: Free.
ADVERTISEMENT