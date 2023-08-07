Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Festivals in full swing this week in Southeast Minnesota

Chatfield Western Days, Goodhue County Fair and Mower County fair are all happening this week.

081021-GOODHUE-COUNTY-FAIR-8451.jpg
Kids watch the Power Wheels Derby on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at the Goodhue County Fair in Zumbrota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
John Molseed
By John Molseed
Today at 5:00 AM

CHATFIELD, Minn. — A free family concert headlines the 56th annual Chatfield Western Days.

Branded-Hot Country plays Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, as part of the four-day festival. Other activities include Elvis tribute artist Brad Boice at noon, RavensFire performs at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 13; Sunday, Aug. 13, Sunday, Aug. 13; A classic car, truck and motorcycle show beginning 9:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 13 and fireworks 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

An all-star lineup of musicians and entertainers take the stage Friday night.

The Big Saturday Night Demolition Derby

02-081021-GOODHUE-COUNTY-FAIR-8280.JPG
Pearl Stahman, 3, of Mazeppa, jumps down a dirt hill while playing on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, during the Lawn Mower Derby at the Goodhue County Fair in Zumbrota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

ZUMBROTA, Minn. — There’s something for everyone at the Goodhue County Fair. Whether you’re looking for action-packed nights in the grandstand, family entertainment, livestock shows or live music, you’ll find it there. The fair runs Aug. 8 - 12, 2023.

Feel free to crash the party with pit passes the Big Saturday Night Demolition Derby. Live music lineup includes: Johnny Holm Band, Tuesday, Aug, 8; Hayden Ashworth, Wednesday, Aug. 9; Troy Johnson, Thursday, Aug. 10; Bryan Anderson, Friday, Aug. 11; and The Dads perform Saturday, Aug. 12 after the demolition derby.

When: 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12.

Where: Goodhue County fairgrounds, Zumbrota, Minnesota.

How much: Adults, $17; children under 12, $12; pit passes, $30.

The Mower County Fair is in full swing

AUSTIN, Minn. — The Mower County Fair is in full swing.

Great Frontier Bull Riding is being held at 7 p.m. both Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12; Masters of Disaster Demolition Derby is Sunday, Aug. 13. The music at Purple Ribbon Plaza, Mower County fairgrounds continues with Shades of Blue, Wednesday, Aug. 9; Trouble Shooter, Thursday, Aug. 10; County Line Drive, Friday, Aug. 11 and Steele Prairie, Saturday, Aug. 12.

Faith Boblett at Rhythms on the Root

Faith Boblett photo by Seth Duin.jpeg
Faith Boblett performs in Lanesboro, Minnesota, on Aug. 12.
Contributed / Seth Duin

Rhythms on the Root outdoor concert series continues at Gateway Park in Lanesboro, Minnesota, with Faith Boblett, a multi-genre musician from Northern Minnesota now based in the Twin Cities. Her high-energy act occasionally taps into her multi-generational music background.

When: 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Where: Gateway Park, Lanesboro, Minnesota.

How much: $20 general admission, free for children 12 and under.

Rhino plays a free concert in Kasson

Rhino band.jpg
Rhino will play at the Kasson Festival in the Park.
Contributed

KASSON, Minn. — Rhino plays a free show as part of the 34th Annual Kasson Festival in the Park in Kasson, Minnesota. Kick off Saturday with goat yoga at the KM Regional Veterinary Hospital at 7:30 a.m. and wrap the day with fireworks that night at Veterans Memorial Park in Kasson.

When: 7:15 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12.

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, Kasson.

How much: Free.

John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
