Fiddle player Sophia Beyer says farewell to Good Morning Bedlam

There’ll be one last goodnight when fiddle player Sophia Mae Beyer bids farewell to her Good Morning Bedlam bandmates.

Beyer will play a final show with the band at the Rochester Civic Theatre on Dec 30. She’s been a part of the band, which had its beginning in Rochester, for more than seven years. During that time, they went from busking on the street at Thursdays Downtown to touring nationally and playing to an audience of 1,200 at the Blue Ox Festival.

Beyer says she started playing violin when she was around 2 years old. “Apparently, I would get very quiet and still whenever I heard violin music,” she says. “My parents put me into lessons for classical violin from Suzuki method, which I’m very grateful for.”

Now 24, Beyer says, “As I’ve gotten older, violin has always just been a part of me, and melody a part of how I think and feel. I think for a lot of musicians their instrument is another voice — for me that’s true of violin.”

Just say 'Yes'

Beyer says she helped start Good Morning Bedlam when she was 17 with bandmate Isaak Elker, a singer and guitarist who she describes as “the strong driving force with a plan.” After seeing a show together, Elker asked Beyer if she wanted to be in a band. “I said yes, and he was like, ‘Great, I already have studio time and a tour planned.’"

The two met in a youth theater group called Words Players. “We got our start writing there in high school,” says Elker. “We would compose and perform music for different plays.”

GMB is a folk- and modern bluegrass-inspired band that has recorded three albums as well as an EP together. The band released the record “LuLu” earlier this year.

Sophia Beyer and Aidan Driscoll perform during in Words Players' 10th annual Thornton Wilder Festival in May 2015. Post Bulletin file photo

The band has been a full-time endeavor. “For a few years,” she say, “we played over two-hundred shows a year. I’ve played in almost all of the states, and in Canada.” With that much time spent on the road, Beyer has learned a lot about how to be resilient and to brush her teeth almost anywhere.

On the road

“Finding equilibrium between being on tour and being home was always hard for me,” she says. “I struggled with getting swept into whatever was happening in the moment and not maintaining healthy habits. I wasn’t always good at saying no, which you need to be able to do if you’re going to stay healthy on the road.” Resolving conflict on the road during stressful situations was also a challenge, but one that Beyer says could be rewarding since when she faced the unexpected with her bandmates she wasn’t alone.

Beyer has fond memories of adventures on the road. Once, while staying in an RV with a couple known as Captain Mike and his Russian wife, Vera, Beyer was tasked with shimmying through a window — and being advised to "suck it in" — when the RV's owners locked the keys inside. The upside, Vera, her accent on display, complimented Beyer saying, “Very sneaky, you make a good spy.”

The music Beyer created with GMB is a legacy she’s proud of. She hopes she contributed positively to the band’s growth and says she’ll be grateful if fans have good memories of the shows they attended while she performed.

Thankfulness surrounds Beyer’s departure from the band. “I’m thankful for the friendships I got to build with Isaak and Tori,” she says. “I’m thankful for them, and for their patience and hard work. Whenever someone chose to share how our music, my playing, or voice affected them, that meant a lot to me.”

Goodbyes and new music

Elker says his favorite times with Beyer have always been writing songs together. “Sophia and I always clicked as writers,” he says, “which is how GMB started. Sitting in a living room with our coffee, tea, or whiskey, working on songs has always been an absolute joy for me.” Elker describes Beyer’s musicality as “absolutely unique.”

“It’s always been about being creative, trying new things, experimenting with ideas that ‘shouldn’t work’ to see if we can make it happen,” he says.

For Beyer’s farewell concert with GMB, the band will be playing as a septet with former Rochesterites Mitchell Nelson on drums and Noah Pearson on Banjo. In addition to Isaak Elker on guitar and Tori Elker on bass, the group will be rounded out by the band’s new fiddle player Katherine Seeger and trumpeter and pianist Dawson Redenius.

“It’s going to be a wild performance,” says Isaak Elker. “Sophia picked the set list of her favorite songs, and we will be sharing memories, and celebrating the last seven years of Sophia being part of GMB.” The performance will also include music from Mae Simpson. The show is currently sold out. Elker says the band is posed to put out new music soon.

Beyer says going forward she’ll always play violin. She’s now focusing on teaching Suzuki method violin and hopes to do subbing and studio work while pursuing an interest in in something related to editing.

“The hardest part is missing the everyday life I had with GMB,” she says. “Most deeply, I’ll miss the bond that comes from living on the road together and collaborating together on something as intimate as songwriting.”

Elker describes Beyer as family. “I’m so looking forward to seeing where her next journey takes her,” he says. “We have shared so many things, our lives, floors we’ve slept on, meals, exhilaration, devastation, highs, lows. I’ll miss her an indescribable amount.”

“I love GMB’s music,” says Beyer. “It will be hard to no longer be a part of that collaborative process to create it.” She says her favorite GMB song is “LuLu.” Now, Beyer, as that song’s lyrics put it, “must be the one to say goodnight.”

Good Morning Bedlam Online

To learn more about Good Morning Bedlam visit www.goodmorningbedlam.com .

Watch the Good Morning Bedlam video for their song “LuLu” at www.youtube.com/watch?v=LpvjEvkI_hs .

