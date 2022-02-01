Film fest explores recent Minnesota history, environment, 'cat daddies'

WINONA — Winona's Frozen River Film Fest casts a wide net in its 16th year.

The annual film fest opens Sunday, Feb. 6, with a 3 p.m. screening of “One Pint at a Time” at the Frozen River Film Festival Office, and runs through the awards ceremony on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 13.

A full schedule of events and tickets for each screening are available at https://frff.eventive.org .

Many of the films can also be viewed remotely.

Here are a few of the documentaries and feature films in this year’s lineup.

"Boneyard Alaska" — When Alaskan gold miner John Reeves found a collection of Ice Age bones, he discovered an interest in their collection and display. A visit from paleontologists unearthed — pun intended — new discoveries about the history of North America. The film screens at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Winona Arts Center.

"End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock" — This documentary follows a group of indigenous women who established a peaceful camp in protest of the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline construction. It features never-before-seen footage from police body cameras. The film screens at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Winona Senior High School. It is available only to viewers living in Winona and the surrounding area.

"Rez Metal" — Later that day, catch this piece on the thriving Navajo heavy metal scene, featuring rockers I Dont Konform. The film screens at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at No Name Bar.

"Cat Daddies" — This documentary explores the bonds between “cat dad” and pet with men ranging from a group of firefighters, to a schoolteacher, to an actor/influencer, to a man living on the streets of New York. The film screens at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, in Winona Senior High School.

"For the Family Set" — Saturday and Sunday are chock-full of competing short film sets and full-length features, but this collection of shorts includes animated features, documentaries on children working for community change, and meditations on extinct species. The films screen at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, in the Kryzsko Ballroom at Winona State University.

"Minnesota Shorts" — Another set of local documentaries explore George Floyd’s murder in 2020, the history of Minnesota’s “Old Met” stadium (now replaced by the Mall of America), and immigrant heritages among restauranteurs and the"most interesting Minnesotan ever." The set begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, in the Kryzsko Ballroom at Winona State University.

For more information and a full schedule of screenings, visit www.frff.org .

