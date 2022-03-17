Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 17
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Follow live: Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band's Parade of Pubs

FOEPRq1XIAgT9jh.jpg
The Caledonian Pipe Band performs at Whistle Binkies by the Lake on a past pub crawl.
John Molseed
By John Molseed
March 17, 2022 11:27 AM
Share

The Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band is ready to party like it’s 2019.

After two years of missing their annual St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the band is ready to return Thursday.

Follow along with entertainment reporter John Molseed and the band:

Schedule:

Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band's Parade of Pubs

Related Topics: RESTAURANTS AND BARSMUSIC
What to read next
Grace Cummings and Jeremy van Meter in I Ought to Be in Pictures_ photo credit Peterson Creative Photography and Design (horizontal).jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Neil Simon's “I Ought to be in Pictures” kicks off Commonweal season
Lanesboro's professional theater company announces this season's shows.
March 16, 2022 05:47 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Staff Reports
5f05e3277a3ebc6d399242c90f0c98a3.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Gray Duck Oscar party is back after COVID break
Film fans are invited to watch the industry's biggest awards night live at a gala event in Rochester.
March 16, 2022 04:31 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Food at Thursdays Downtown
Arts and Entertainment
Thursdays Downtown shifting to longer, and earlier, schedule
Weekly festival is set to start three weeks earlier than planned and end one week ahead of the previous schedule.
March 16, 2022 09:26 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
betty whiteout.jpg
Lifestyle
'Betty Whiteout' visits 'Golden Girls' character's Minnesota hometown after winning snowplow naming contest
The winning plow rolled into Rose Nylund's hometown of St. Olaf Township this week to celebrate.
March 15, 2022 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Tracy Briggs