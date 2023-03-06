Forager Brewery's Maple Run featured beer before, during and after the race

Most races have water stations.

The Maple Run kicked that up a notch.

The race, organized by Forager Brewery and Team R.E.D. (which stands for Run, Eat, Drink), provided beer for runners not at the end of the race, but at each quarter-mile stage of the race, offering the options of drinking four 12-ounce beers or, for those runners who don't want to stumble across the finish line, four 4-ounce beers, one drink preceding each quarter-mile lap to complete a “beer mile.”

Beer selections include fabulous local brews like Warming Hut Memoirs or Humble Forager Pecan Pie Pastry Stout, which weighs in with 12% alcohol, definitely adding to the race's degree of difficulty.

While the beer does include a “dash of Korintje cinnamon,” the brewer who made it probably wasn’t initially imaging it being chugged before a quick dash to a finish line. Humble Forager Brewery’s Head Brewer Austin Jevne was on hand at the race to show off his keg-pumping skills and assist in getting all the beers ready for the participants.

Writer participation

For anyone who suggests I need better multi-tasking skills, I now have proof to the contrary. I learned that I can run a mile and drink 16 ounces of the finest local beer in 30-degree weather on snow-covered streets in exactly 11 minutes and 6 seconds. Out of about a hundred drinkers with a running problem, I finished fifth in the “4X4 oz. Maple Run,” and I have Team R.E.D.’s officially-posted finishing times to prove my new-found ability.

The mile course was laid out in a loop on Sixth Street outside of Forager Brewery. The participants had a palpable thirst as they grabbed their race bibs and pinned them to their sweatshirts, or in a few brave cases, crop tops. While some participants chose a leisurely amble to enjoy their beers, others ran, pushing their children in strollers, not an easy feat in snow-covered conditions. The fastest drinker and runner completed the course in 8 minutes and 8 seconds.

“We are excited to host an event that does not require you to be an avid runner, but someone that wants to participate in a group activity … the activity is for fun and a no-pressure race,” said Annie Henderson, the owner of Forager Brewery. “We want to celebrate the beginning of the maple run season. Plus, for our first running event, we just wanted to encourage people to participate and check out how future events will work. Other running events will have an entrance fee.”

A sweet deal

Henderson said the run was partially a way to celebrate her brewery’s collaboration with sweet shop Miller's in Westby, Wisconsin. For the last six years, Forager Brewery has used Miller’s maple sap to make beers like their Freedom Toast Barrel Stout, which was released this past Feb 25. “These events bring groups together that otherwise would not maybe attend events hosted by Forager,” Henderson said. “It is so fun to partner with other great local groups that support community-focused events.”

While Forager Brewery and its sister company, Humble Forager, provided the beer for the run, Team R.E.D. facilitated the actual race. The team was founded by Tom O’Leary in 2009. Of the activities that make up those initials, O'Leary said, “We say that two out of three ain’t bad.

“Our method of driving toward our mission is to tie a social aspect to the fitness itself,” explained O’Leary. “For example, on Thursday evenings we gather at a bar, or the home of a teammate. Everyone goes for a run or walk of the distance and pace of their choosing. Then we return to the starting location and enjoy each other's company.”

Post Bulletin writer John Sievers at the Maple Run Beer Mile finish line on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. He finished the "4x4 oz. Maple Run Beer Mile" in fifth place with a time of 11 minutes and 6 seconds. Contributed

Though Team R.E.D hosts a variety of annual events like the Mason Run at Chester Woods Park — which includes options for a 5-kilometer, a 10-mile, a 50-kilometer and a 50-mile race — it also has hosted eight previous beer miles in conjunction with Byron Good Neighbor Days. The next one will happen this coming July.

When he’s not organizing races, O’Leary works as a special education paraprofessional for the Byron School District. He’s also the head coach for the Byron girls cross country team and works as an official and race-starter for other track and field events.

“My favorite part of organizing races is to see the community it brings together,” O’Leary said. “The racing community is super supportive, as we are all aware that a twelve-minute mile is just as far as a six-minute mile. We celebrate each other regardless of speed.”

The Maple Run was Team R.E.D.’s first winter beer mile and its first collaboration with Forager Brewery, but based on its success, O’Leary hopes it won’t be the last and says he wants to continue to build the relationship. Since I had so much fun with my first “Beer Mile,” I’m hoping his prediction comes true.

Forager Brewery and Humble Forager Beers were ready for the Maple Run Beer Mile competitors at the turn around point and finish line. Contributed / John Sievers

Learn more

For more information about Team R.E.D., navigate to teamredgo.com . There you can click under "Race Results" at the top of the page to see how fast folks can move and drink beer ... or run other races organized by the group.

To learn more about Forager Brewery and its sister company Humble Forager visit foragerbrewery.com or www.humbleforagerbrewery.com .

