Form meets function in artist, builder collaboration for new Little Thistle bar top

ROCHESTER — When sculptor Andy Arend and engineer Jeff Colwill collaborate, their work is a dance of form and function.

Sometimes it’s a different kind of dance. Such was the case with their effort to salvage copper from the buckling bar top at Little Thistle Brewing Co.

“Jeff and I did a kind of hammer dance on it,” Arends said of trying to flatten the several feet of copper sheet.

“We just kind of wanted to uniform it and make it look cohesive,” Colwill said.

Whatever the dance or beat, the two have found working together, it’s a formula that is evolving both of their skills and opening opportunities neither would have found on their own.

Colwill is a woodworker, concrete worker and owner of Mojo Woodworks. Arend established a sculpting and welding business Arrow A Sculptures. Arend earned a degree in fine arts and design from North Dakota State University. His employment plans were up in the air, he said.

“‘Jobs?’” Arend said. “What do you mean? I make sculptures.”

Art commissions came in for Arrow A but it was a concrete job Colwill had at Arend’s mother’s home that connected the two. Something about the combination of found objects and minimally processed materials Arend used to create a cohesive piece caught Colwill’s eye, he said.

“He takes very coarse materials and found objects and works to make something delicately smooth and expressive,” Colwill said. “The rhythm, the flow, aesthetic, he has a natural eye for it.”

Jeff Colwill, left, and Andy Arend work together to clamp the bar top from Little Thistle as they work on remodeling and redesigning it on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Colwill’s wood shop in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Colwill, a retired mechanical engineer and contractor, thought of Arend for work clients who want something unique and organic.

“The opportunities to work with Andy have allowed me to work on some really creative projects,” Colwill said.

Arend said working on structural and functional projects has taught him new processes and helped him evolve his work too.

“He’s broadened my horizons,” Arend said.

Arend said he envisioned becoming a studio artist. Making pieces that have function or add aesthetics to a structure is more satisfying, he added.

“I think it’s much more satisfying because it isn’t something that becomes part of a background,” Arend said. “You’re interacting with it on a daily basis.”

Most projects are brought to Colwill who then brings Arend on board as a sort of subcontractor. Others are vice-versa. All are something unique, they said. Restoring and salvaging the damaged copper bar top from the Little Thistle Brewing Co. taproom is in some ways a typical project for the pair in that it’s not a typical project for anyone.

“What we’re making, there isn’t any instruction booklet,” Arend said. “For the most part, (Little Thistle owners) Steve and Dawn (Finnie) are taking a risk with us.”

Arend eyes up the new bar surface, which joins concrete segments with the original copper surface. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The original copper bar wasn’t properly installed in 2018 and began to warp and bend after a couple years of use. Arend worked on straightening and salvaging the metal while Colwill created colored concrete connectors to join the remaining sheets.

The work was installed last week.

Both said they were pleased by the structural and aesthetic results.

“We’re not thinking of 10 to 20 years, we’re thinking 20 to 40 years for this,” Arend said. “To think that people will be socializing over it for a long time to come is kinda cool.”

As for the look, Colwill said he’s glad to be working with Arend.

“I never thought that I was the creative type,” Colwill said. “He’s opened my eyes to work on some visually interesting things.”

Jeff Colwill, of Mojo Woodworks, installs a new bar at Little Thistle Brewing Co. on Monday, April 17, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

