ForWARD kicks off with Kiss the Tiger

ROCHESTER — Kiss the Tiger is a Minnesota band with a rising popularity, fresh sound and old school rocking vibes. Lead singer Meghan Kreidler anchors the soulful ensemble that will perform at Cooke Park on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, to kick off this year’s ForWARD Neighborhood Park Concert Series.

Each city council ward will host a concert through the summer. Rochester Civic Music and volunteers worked to curate band lists that reflect the culture of the neighborhoods of the concert. In that case, Lowertown and Ward 5 must give off some eclectic and funky vibes.

Kiss the Tiger, who performed for The Current’s 17th Anniversary show earlier this year, jumps around the soul, rock and flirts with punk genres.

Soul band j. bell & the Lazy Susan Band will open for Kiss the Tiger.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, and is free to the public.

