Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

ForWARD kicks off with Kiss the Tiger

The ascending Minneapolis band starts the series of city neighborhood concerts.

Kiss the Tiger.jpg
Kiss the Tiger
Contributed / Craig Otto
By Staff reports
June 03, 2022 08:59 AM
ROCHESTER — Kiss the Tiger is a Minnesota band with a rising popularity, fresh sound and old school rocking vibes. Lead singer Meghan Kreidler anchors the soulful ensemble that will perform at Cooke Park on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, to kick off this year’s ForWARD Neighborhood Park Concert Series.

Each city council ward will host a concert through the summer. Rochester Civic Music and volunteers worked to curate band lists that reflect the culture of the neighborhoods of the concert. In that case, Lowertown and Ward 5 must give off some eclectic and funky vibes.

Kiss the Tiger, who performed for The Current’s 17th Anniversary show earlier this year, jumps around the soul, rock and flirts with punk genres.

Soul band j. bell & the Lazy Susan Band will open for Kiss the Tiger.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, and is free to the public.

If you go

What: Kiss the Tiger and j. bell & the Lazy Susan Band, ForWARD Neighborhood Park Concert Series.

When: 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Where: Cooke Park, 722 7th St. NW.

