Frolic in Forestville or catch Patsy Cline's night music in Zumbrota this weekend

FORESTVILLE, Minn. — You can’t spell frost or icicle without frolic. That’s a bit of a reach, but in the heart of winter, it’s important to find ways to have fun in Minnesota.

Forestville Mystery Cave State Park is hosting a winter frolic fest Saturday, Feb. 4. People are invited to bring a sled, picnic food and snowman-making supplies to the historic village site for a day of games, fun and hot cocoa.

Staff and volunteers with the state park and the Minnesota Historical Society will offer horse-drawn sled rides, free use of snowshoes and free games and crafts. A warming fire and hot cocoa and cider will help give people a chance to warm up between activities. Staff will also have the park’s pudgy pie irons available for people to cook their picnic lunch.

Horse-drawn rides are $5 and people are asked to sign up for a time slot. Tickets are available online at the Minnesota Historical Society website mnhs.org .

If you go

What: Forestville Mystery Cave State Park Winter Frolic Fest

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: Forestville Mystery Cave State Park

How much: $5 for horse rides

Proto Language artist talk

A sculptural piece from Proto Language at the Rochester Art Center. Contributed / Rochester Art Center

According to the University of Houston, there have been 31,000 languages throughout human history. Through “Proto Language,” artist Chris Delisle explores what many languages have in common, the symbols that seem to have universal meaning to people. Delisle will talk about the work, its themes and how the art explores history, psychology, mythology and how meaning is carried on across generations and cultures.

The show remains up through Sunday, Feb. 19.

If you go

What: Proto Language artist talk and reception with Chris Delisle

When: 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2

Where: Rochester Art Center, 30 Civic Center Drive SE

How much: Free with admission and for Rochester Art Center members.

Go walking before midnight

Joyann Parker performing as Patsy Cline. Contributed / Zumbrota Area Arts Council

Enjoy the timeless music of Patsy Cline brought to life by musician and performer Joyann Parker. She will be performing Cline’s songs at Zumbrota State Theater in Zumbrota on Saturday. Parker’s performance as Cline has twice earned her nominations for Tribute Act of the Year by the Midwest Country Music Association. Tickets are available online at zaac.org or by calling the theater at 507-732-5210.

If you go

What: The Music of Patsy Cline performed by Joyann Parker

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: Zumbrota State Theater, 96 E. Fourth St., Zumbrota, Minn.