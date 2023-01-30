6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Frolic in Forestville or catch Patsy Cline's night music in Zumbrota this weekend

This weekend offers country music, an artist talk and a chance to frolic outdoors.

Forestville Frolic.jpg
Winter Frolic Fest at Forestville
Contributed
John Molseed
By John Molseed
January 30, 2023 09:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

FORESTVILLE, Minn. — You can’t spell frost or icicle without frolic. That’s a bit of a reach, but in the heart of winter, it’s important to find ways to have fun in Minnesota.

Forestville Mystery Cave State Park is hosting a winter frolic fest Saturday, Feb. 4. People are invited to bring a sled, picnic food and snowman-making supplies to the historic village site for a day of games, fun and hot cocoa.

Also Read
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Kasson-Mantorville's Colleen Tentis recognized for commitment to helping students learn
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 30, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Teacher of the Month - Colleen Tentis
Local
From the ground up: Kasson-Mantorville's Colleen Tentis recognized for commitment to helping students learn
Colleen Tentis is the Post Bulletin Teacher of the Month for November! Nominate your favorite teacher with the form below the article.
January 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office logo
Local
Snowmobile crash injures man Friday
A 30-year-old man was hurt in a crash Friday in Olmsted County after being thrown from the sled he was on.
January 29, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed

Staff and volunteers with the state park and the Minnesota Historical Society will offer horse-drawn sled rides, free use of snowshoes and free games and crafts. A warming fire and hot cocoa and cider will help give people a chance to warm up between activities. Staff will also have the park’s pudgy pie irons available for people to cook their picnic lunch.

Horse-drawn rides are $5 and people are asked to sign up for a time slot. Tickets are available online at the Minnesota Historical Society website mnhs.org .

If you go

What: Forestville Mystery Cave State Park Winter Frolic Fest

ADVERTISEMENT

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: Forestville Mystery Cave State Park

How much: $5 for horse rides

Proto Language artist talk

Proto language.jpg
A sculptural piece from Proto Language at the Rochester Art Center.
Contributed / Rochester Art Center

According to the University of Houston, there have been 31,000 languages throughout human history. Through “Proto Language,” artist Chris Delisle explores what many languages have in common, the symbols that seem to have universal meaning to people. Delisle will talk about the work, its themes and how the art explores history, psychology, mythology and how meaning is carried on across generations and cultures.

The show remains up through Sunday, Feb. 19.

If you go

What: Proto Language artist talk and reception with Chris Delisle

When: 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2

Where: Rochester Art Center, 30 Civic Center Drive SE

ADVERTISEMENT

How much: Free with admission and for Rochester Art Center members.

Go walking before midnight

Cline.jpg
Joyann Parker performing as Patsy Cline.
Contributed / Zumbrota Area Arts Council

Enjoy the timeless music of Patsy Cline brought to life by musician and performer Joyann Parker. She will be performing Cline’s songs at Zumbrota State Theater in Zumbrota on Saturday. Parker’s performance as Cline has twice earned her nominations for Tribute Act of the Year by the Midwest Country Music Association. Tickets are available online at zaac.org or by calling the theater at 507-732-5210.

If you go

What: The Music of Patsy Cline performed by Joyann Parker

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: Zumbrota State Theater, 96 E. Fourth St., Zumbrota, Minn.

Related Topics: ARTMUSICROCHESTERZUMBROTA-MAZEPPAFORESTVILLE/MYSTERY CAVE STATE PARKEVENTS
John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
The Way They Were vers 2.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
New book tells the story behind the making of 'They Way We Were'
Author Robert Hofler digs deep into the story that wasn't told about how a classic movie came to the screen, barely.
January 30, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Terri Schlichenmeyer
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 22-28, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 30, 2023 07:44 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Crash report police lights
Local
Teen injured in Saturday crash
A 16-year-old girl was hurt in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 52 Saturday night.
January 29, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Public Library
Local
Rochester council slated to review library needs
Rochester Public Library tour and use update scheduled for Monday, after council members asked questions about library operations during the budget process.
January 29, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen