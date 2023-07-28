From Rochester to Los Alamos, Oppenheimer's connection to Southeast Minnesota

ROCHESTER — It’s not often that a box office bomb makes $82 million in its opening weekend. It's even more rare that the film has a connection to Southeast Minnesota.

“Oppenheimer,” a motion picture dramatization of the U.S. military’s development of the atomic bomb, has made more than $400 million worldwide as of Monday, July 24, 2023.

Directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy, the city of Rochester has some roles in the film, too.

Luis Alvarez, depicted in the film by actor Alex Wolff, attended high school in Rochester from 1926 to 1928 when he graduated.

Henry Lange, a 2020 Mayo High School was filmed as an extra in a scene for the film. He spent two 12-hour days as an extra on the “Oppenheimer” shoot in Los Alamos, New Mexico. Lange’s non-disclosure agreement prohibited him from talking about anything on set, but his role as an extra was that of a 1940s soldier, complete with period uniform and haircut.

We weren’t able to catch him in one viewing of the film.

Alvarez and his role understandably get more screen time. Alvarez holds his own in the pantheon of innovation connected to Rochester. Rochester Magazine contributed a piece about Alvarez for Experience Rochester in 2018.

Alvarez was an early adopter of the theory that a massive asteroid impact led to the dinosaurs’ extinction more than 65 million years ago. He promoted the theory based on his observations of soot, glassy spherules, shocked quartz crystals, microscopic diamonds, and rare minerals at the geological boundary where dinosaur fossils are no longer found. It was a marginal theory in Alvarez’s lifetime but has now gained scientific consensus.

Another Rochester connection to the Manhattan Project to develop the first atomic bomb remains unsung.

Harley Wilhelm, an Iowa chemist and grandfather of Rochester author Teresa Waldof, helped develop the process to better refine uranium into sufficient quantities to build the weapon.

“Oppenheimer” is part biopic, part historic thriller and part cautionary tale. It depicts theoretical physicist Julius Robert Oppenheimer’s work as director of the Manhattan Project, development of the first atomic bomb, in Los Alamos, New Mexico. Oppenheimer is known as the “father of the atomic bomb.”

The film has also been an unlikely companion to another summer blockbuster, “Barbie.”

People have been curating “Barbenheimer” experiences catching screenings of both films, often back-to-back.

“What I really enjoy about Barbenheimer is it shows that people are looking for a diversity in films being back in theaters,” said Jenni Tetzlaff, public relations specialist at Marcus Theatres.

Tetzlaff said Marcus Theatres aren’t doing specific “Barbenheimer” screenings or tickets but said it’s a welcome phenomenon as the theater industry works to bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We acknowledge it, but it still kind of is a grassroot fan thing,” she said. “It really is people deciding they want to see them both on the same day.”