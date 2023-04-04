From the brink of extinction, Ojibwe horses visit Whitewater State Park

ALTURA, Minn. — Em Loerzel did not grow up around horses. Having or riding horses were luxuries, she recalled thinking.

Learning about her own Ojibwe heritage changed that perception.

Now Loerzel is helping bring back a breed of horse that was a part of the lives of her Ojibwe ancestors.

“I like to disrupt the idea that horses are for the rich, white equestrians,” she said.

Loerzel is owner of nonprofit The Humble Horse where she keeps seven Ojibwe horses. Also known as the Lac La Croix pony, the North American breed of small horses is said to have lived mainly in the boreal forest around the Great Lakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The small horses Loerzel keeps at her farm are mischievous, kind and enjoy nose rubs and treats. That’s why they’re going on the road this spring and summer.

Loerzel is part of a larger effort to bring the horses back from the brink of extinction and to share their history. That history is linked with her own history as a White Earth Nation descendant.

“I firmly believe the story of these Ojibwe horses parallels the story of the Ojibwe people,” she said. “We are still thriving and doing wonderful work.”

Em Loerzel pets an Ojibwe horse at her nonprofit farmstead, The Humble Horse, in Spring Valley, Wisconsin. The farm has seven of the endangered horses living there. Contributed / The Humble Horse

Only about 180 Ojibwe horses remain. Most are in Canada. That’s where Loerzel got the seven she has at the 9-acre ranch in Spring Valley, Wisconsin.

Loerzel and her husband bought the 130-year-old farmstead after acquiring six Ojibwe horses from a rancher in Canada who couldn’t afford to keep them. The six became seven after one of the horses gave birth to a foal July 2022.

“We had a little stowaway,” Loerzel said.

Every new horse is a step in the right direction to bring the breed back.

The horse was an important companion and work animal for Ojibwe people in the winter. Horses were rode along trap lines and they hauled sleighs with loads of wood and ice.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the winter, people herded most of the ponies over lake ice to an isolated lake island called “Pony Island” for their breeding season.

In 1900, there were a few thousand ponies on reservation lands and the island, according to Canadian researchers.

In 1977, four horses, all mares, remained on the island and were the last four known to exist of the breed. Canadian government officials deemed them a public nuisance and planned to have them killed. Instead, a small group of people executed an over-ice nighttime rescue and drove them to live on a farm in Minnesota.

Those four were bred with a Spanish Mustang to create the lineage surviving today.

Ojibwe horses at The Humble Horse farm eat some hay on March 23, 2023 in Spring Valley, Wis. Contributed / The Humble Horse

The story of the horses’ connection to the Ojibwe people, their role in Ojibwe lives and now their continued survival from near extinction is a story Loerzel is helping write and share. Beginning with a trip to Whitewater State Park April 12, she and her husband are taking the horses to schools, parks, and other areas where the public is invited to see the horses and learn their story.

“We’re kind of out in the middle of nowhere,” Loerzel said. “It takes time and money to get here.”

Bringing the horses to people removes that barrier, she added.

Another goal is to show people in person the calming properties the horses imbue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s something you can only get by being around them,” Loerzel said.

Their visit to Whitewater State Park is part of the park’s Healthy Old People program. Consider the visit an opportunity for an informal equine therapy session.

If you go

What: Healthy Older People presents The Humble Horse Project at Whitewater State Park.

When: 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Where: Whitewater State Park, Altura, Minnesota.