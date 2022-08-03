From Vietnam to Rochester: Tran explores meaning of words, memories

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Art Center is holding an artist talk Sunday with Vietnam-born artist Genie Hien Tran. The Art Center is currently showing Tran’s work in her first-ever solo show in Southeast Minnesota at the Rochester Art Center.

Tran, a 2022 graduate of the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, is a visual artist and writer. Her show featuring collage work and poetry explores the concepts of home, belonging and immigrant identity.

The show, titled “Có nắng vàng trên bàn tay nhỏ” (All the light in your hand), explores the chaos and tenderness of memory and identity. The show’s work is influenced by her family albums and branded advertisement archives. The exhibition features large sheets of handmade paper filled with collages of personal and found images, objects and texts.

The show is part of an ongoing collaboration between the Rochester Art Center and MCAD to give masters students and graduates a broader reach to show their work.

This exhibition is sponsored by the MFA Program at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. The artist was selected through a jurying process led by Rochester-based writer and anthropologist Nicole Nfonoyim-Hara.

If you go

What: Rochester Art Center presents artist talk with Vietnam-born artist Genie Hien Tran

When: 11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 7

Where: Rochester Art Center, 30 Civic Center Drive

