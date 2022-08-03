SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
From Vietnam to Rochester: Tran explores meaning of words, memories

Genie Hien Tran will hold an artist talk at the Rochester Art Center Sunday.

A multi-media collage by Genie Tran.
John Molseed
By John Molseed
August 03, 2022 01:39 PM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Art Center is holding an artist talk Sunday with Vietnam-born artist Genie Hien Tran. The Art Center is currently showing Tran’s work in her first-ever solo show in Southeast Minnesota at the Rochester Art Center.

Tran, a 2022 graduate of the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, is a visual artist and writer. Her show featuring collage work and poetry explores the concepts of home, belonging and immigrant identity.

The show, titled “Có nắng vàng trên bàn tay nhỏ” (All the light in your hand), explores the chaos and tenderness of memory and identity. The show’s work is influenced by her family albums and branded advertisement archives. The exhibition features large sheets of handmade paper filled with collages of personal and found images, objects and texts.

The show is part of an ongoing collaboration between the Rochester Art Center and MCAD to give masters students and graduates a broader reach to show their work.

This exhibition is sponsored by the MFA Program at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. The artist was selected through a jurying process led by Rochester-based writer and anthropologist Nicole Nfonoyim-Hara.

If you go

What: Rochester Art Center presents artist talk with Vietnam-born artist Genie Hien Tran

When: 11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 7

Where: Rochester Art Center, 30 Civic Center Drive

John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
