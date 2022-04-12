Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 12
Fundraiser planned for new Oxbow Nature Center exhibits

Friends of Oxbow has committed to raising $1 million for the project.

030122-OXBOW-VISITOR-CENTER-2989.jpg
Construction is seen on the new visitor center Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo in Byron, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 12, 2022 11:06 AM
ROCHESTER – Friends of Oxbow is hosting a new event in its effort to raise $1 million to finish classrooms, exhibits and other projects in the new Oxbow Park Nature Center.

Brews for the Zoo will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 30 at Bearwood Event Barn, a next-door neighbor to Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo.

The event, open to anyone 21 and older, will feature unlimited beer tastings from five local breweries, appetizers from Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill, live music, yard games, merchandise and a raffle.

The new nature center is expected to open in the fall, and the 13,000-square-foot facility will feature an expanded exhibit hall and classroom space, which will double seating compared to the current center.

Friends of Oxbow has raised $345,930 toward its $1 million goal so far.

With space available for up to 300 participants at the April 30 event, organizers note all funds raised will benefit the fundraising effort.

Tickets, which cost $95, are for sale at Eventbright.com , where the event can be found by searching for “oxbow park.”

