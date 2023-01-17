Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias brings his tour to the Treasure Island Resort & Casino

RED WING — If you think you have plenty of time to grab tickets to see Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias when his tour stops in Southeast Minnesota, you might want to think again.

Last year, Iglesias sold out Dodger Stadium — twice.

Iglesias brings his show “Back on Tour” to the Treasure Island Casino’s Island Event Center Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.

Iglesias is one of the U.S.’s most popular stand-up comedians. As the youngest of six children, he developed his strong sense of humor to deal with the challenges he faced growing up. As a storyteller, he shares stories about growing up and other personal experiences. As a comedian he adds characters and distinct voices to those stories and creates fully casted parodies of situations by himself on stage.

Iglesias stars and produces “Mr. Iglesias,” a Netflix comedy series. In 2020, the show won best Primetime Comedy at The Imagen Awards, which recognizes positive portrayals of Latino actors/actresses in the entertainment industry. A tour on the heels of that success was halted due to COVID-19.

If you go

What: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias at the Isle Casino.

When: Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.

Where: Island Event Center, 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road.

How much: $79 at www.ticasino.com.