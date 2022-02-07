Get deep -- 6 feet at least -- in this absorbing tale

You didn't think you'd ever find it.

That thing you lost? You had a dream in which your grandma had it, and she gave it to you in a certain spot in your house. When you woke up and looked, well, there it was. You were sure you'd never see that thing again, and if you read "Our Grateful Dead" by Vinciane Despret, translated by Stephen Muecke, you may say finding it was no coincidence.

As the story goes, at some point more than a century ago, Vinciane Despret's great-grandfather took his son, Georges, to a train station and, because they'd arrived hours before they anticipated they would, he urged the boy to take an earlier train to his destination — a train that was later involved in an accident, and Georges was killed. The tale became family lore, true but not quite, and Despret wondered why she'd become obsessed with the truth of it — until she realized that Georges wanted her to know the truth.

We are, she says, conduits of the dead. Our memories keep the dead around and in doing so, the dead communicate with us when we need them. They're watching out for us and that works both ways: "the dead are only really dead if we stop engaging with them."

This isn't a ghost story, nor does it involve psychics, although Despret touches upon them both. It's not a guide for any religious tenets, either, though it's linked with a belief system. Rather, it's a "kind of quiet magical complicity" that is both supportive and comforting but, to be clear, this not related to anything supernatural.

ADVERTISEMENT

She says, "...the dead have no other existence than that which the living give them."

The dead will help the living deal with their loss, Despret asserts, and they can be called upon long after you heal. Coincidences, therefore, are not really coincidences. Dreams in which your loved ones appear are not merely dreams and hunches might be much more than an internal intuition...

Better look for your snorkel. Find your swim fins; you'll need them before you start "Our Grateful Dead." Yes, it's that deep.

Indeed, author Vinciane Despret practically, subtly demands that you absorb a paragraph or two of her book before taking time to reflect on what you've read. To get you to do that, she uses personal family lore to draw readers into her journey, thus launching a thousand points to ponder.

At face value, this can seem a little new-agey, but Despret deflects that in so many ways. She indicates that we control what happens, more so than do our lost loved ones, which takes any Spooky Level down a few notches. It also helps that Despret is enthusiastic about cross-world communication, presenting it as comforting and helpful, rather than spiritual.

This philosophical book is great for anyone who ponders the continuation of life beyond death, but beware the depth of its concepts. If you're not ready for some serious thinking, read "Our Grateful Dead" and you might find yourself lost.

Book notes

"Our Grateful Dead: Stories of Those Left Behind" by Vinciane Despret, translated by Stephen Muecke, is available at Barnes & Noble at Apache Mall and through online booksellers.

Terri Schlichenmeyer has been reading since she was 3 years old, and she never goes anywhere without a book. She lives on the prairie in Wisconsin with one man, two dogs and 16,000 books. Look for her at bookwormsez.com or bookwormsez on Twitter.