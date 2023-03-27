Get in gear with a camping cooking demonstration

ROCHESTER — Take a cooking workshop for the occasions you’re taking your kitchen with you. Used outdoor equipment retailer Janky Gear is hosting a backpacking 101 camping cooking demonstration .

It’s officially spring and the camping and backpacking season is coming.

Janky Gear staff will share their favorite trail meals and the equipment they use to prepare them.

People are invited to the all-ages, drop-in event to try out different types of camp stoves and see the equipment in action.

Samples of trail snacks and meals will also be available.

If you go

What: Backpacking 101: Camp Cooking.

When: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Where: Janky Gear, Queen City Center, 204 N. Broadway Ave.

Mobile sauna rolls back to Old Abe's

The inside of a Sauna Life portable sauna is pictured Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

A mobile sauna is swinging back to Old Abe Coffee Co. this weekend. Tickets are good for two hour access to the sauna and cold bath. Old Abe will provide cold drinks and snacks included in the ticket purchase. Each two-hour session can accommodate a group of up to six people. Each ticket provides a single entry to the sauna.

If you go

What: Old Abe Cook sauna bash 2.

When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, April 1; Sunday, April 2.

Where: Old Abe Coffee Co., 832 Seventh St. NW.

How much: $30. Tickets available online at Eventbrite.com .

Get enraptured by raptors

A bald eagle perches on a tree overlooking the backwaters of the Mississippi River in Wisconsin near Wabasha, Minn., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

The National Eagle Center in Wabasha, Minnesota is bringing back its SOAR With the Eagles program starting with a weekend-long spring hatch event Friday through Sunday. The event includes live bird programs by the National Eagle Center in partnership with the World Bird Sanctuary.

This year, the Eagle Center is also offering two-hour guided habitat tours and one-hour behind the scenes experiences of the raptor care areas Saturday and Sunday. Slots for both experiences are limited and are available at $75 in addition to standard admission to the center.

If you go

What: Spring hatch SOAR With the Eagles at the National Eagle Center.

When: March 31 through April 2, 2023.

Where: National Eagle Center, Wabasha, Minnesota.

How much: $12 admission for adults, $10 for children ages 4-16.

