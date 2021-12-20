Give the gift of a book about ballet

The costumes are magical.

The furry Mouse King sparkles, Clara's nightgown almost glows, the Sugar Plum Fairy is exquisite in her frothy tutu, and the Nutcracker looks majestic. Ever since you were small, "The Nutcracker Suite" has made your holiday right so this year, read some books about the people who dance on their toes and get you on your feet.

Ain't no shame in the game of a man who pliés, and in "Center Center" by James Whiteside (Viking, $27), you'll see what it's like to be a principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre, but also a drag queen and a musician. Whiteside writes of his childhood and coming to terms with his parents' issues while he grew up, came out, and kept dance on his mind. He tells of dance camp, of being in the ballet, but he also writes of pets he's loved and lost, and his two alter-egos – both of whom allow him to relax, play, and have fun outside the strictness required of dance.

This is a fun and funny book, but occasionally poignant, too, as Whiteside writes of his family and himself in a semi-disassociated third voice that feels particularly impactful. Still, due to all the feels you'll feel, this book will make dancers very happy.

Attending the ballet seems so elegant, but wouldn't you know there's a darker side of it all? In "Swan Dive: The Making of a Rogue Ballerina" by Georgina Pazcoguin (Henry Holt, $27.99), you'll read about one woman's hard work to leave her small town behind, eventually becoming the first Asian Amiercan soloist for the New York City Ballet. Interesting story, but so are the tales Pazcoguin tells of the parties, sexual harassment, racism, and the abuse that dancers endure. There's unvarnished truth here, and it can be brutal in a way that may take the shine off the magic of the ballet. Still, this book isn't just for dance fans; it's also a great read for anyone who craves a unique kind of memoir.

And finally, being a dancer takes its toll, both mentally and, of course, physically. It takes a lot to maintain one's health and in "The Ballerina Mindset: How to Protect Your Mental Health While Striving for Excellence" by Megan Fairchild (Penguin Life, $16.99), you'll learn what a ballerina does to take care of herself.

Here, you'll read what to do to eliminate (or at least reduce) anxiety when you're in front of people. You'll see how to balance your life and work. Find out what to do to handle and embrace feedback, how to deal with stress in every aspect of your life, and how to fail.

Also not just for dancers, this book is great for anyone who wants advice on a better life.

If these books don't quite fit what you're looking for this holiday, then be sure to ask your favorite bookseller or librarian for more and they're sure to jeté with joy. Books like these at this time of year? They're tutu irresistible.

Terri Schlichenmeyer has been reading since she was 3 years old, and she never goes anywhere without a book. She lives on the prairie in Wisconsin with one man, two dogs and 16,000 books. Look for her at bookwormsez.com or bookwormsez on Twitter.