Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Go behind the scenes of Driftless artists' work

The annual Bluff Country Studio Art Tour returns April 22-24.

BluffCountryStudioArtTour Image 1.jpg
Bluff Country Studio Art Tour
Contributed photo
John Molseed
By John Molseed
April 16, 2022 06:30 AM
LANESBORO — Think of it as a choose-your-own-adventure book but filled with art and no wrong choices.

The 21st annual Bluff Country Studio Art Tour happens April 22-24, 2022.

For more than two decades, artists in the bluffs of Minnesota’s Driftless area open their studio doors to visitors in the spring.

Nine new artists join this year's self-guided tour including two new emerging artists.

Visitors can see artists’ studios and see how the artists make their sculptures, fabric items, fiber art, carvings, glass and paintings and other work.

First-time artists on the tour include Delia Bell, Paul Brokken, Robbie Brokken, Jon Erickson, Gary Flynn, Talulla Kocian, Frank Kudla, Carol Oldendorft and Karen Schmidt.

Maps are available at studio sites, online at bluffcountrystudioarttour.org and mobile apps are available at the App Store and Play Store for IOS and Android devices by searching for Bluff Country Studio Art Tour.

Studios are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day of the event. Masks might be required at some of the locations.

This event was funded in part by a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council through a legislative appropriation from the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund. Additional support is provided by the River Arts Alliance.

Related Topics: LANESBORO
