Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Hannah Lou Woods opens One Discovery’s 2022 season

Mid-Day Music performances began Friday, Jan. 21.

01 Mid-Day Music at One Discovery Square
Hannah Lou Woods performs during a Mid-Day Music event at One Discovery Square on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Anne Halliwell
By Anne Halliwell
January 21, 2022 03:03 PM
ROCHESTER — “Folksy-bluesy-pop” singer Hannah Lou Woods took the (figurative) stage at One Discovery Square Friday for the first Mid-Day Music concert of 2022 .

The performances take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., every third Friday of the month.

Woods, an Alexandria, Minn., native, returned to Minnesota in July 2020, after her husband began studying at Mayo Clinic.

Despite that inauspicious timing, she quickly built up musical connections, opening for local country singer Josiah Smith , performing at open mics and Thesis Beer Project, and plumbing venues for new opportunities.

Woods, a multi-instumentalist, has dabbled in folk, electro-pop (by way of band We Saw Lions ) and more – but her solo performances are blues-inflected.

She said she appreciates “smaller performances that support local music, because it’s not easy to do,” she said.

Woods will perform again Saturday, Feb. 26, at Taco JED, and at Pat Egan’s Songwriters in the Round on March 9, at Gray Duck Theater.

“I feel like the (music) scene’s very collaborative,” she said. “I feel like it’s easy to get your foot in the door, because it’s a little bit smaller.”

The Mid-Day Music date may occasionally change, depending on holidays, event manager Haley Lerner said. Winter performances will take place inside One Discovery Square’s lobby, but will move to the patio as the weather warms up.

So far, Lerner said she’s selected musicians based on recommendation, word-of-mouth, and musician inquiry.

Woods said the organizers reached out to her in early January to book her for the January concert.

Mid-Day Music performers are booked through May, but interested musicians can reach out about the summer months by emailing Lerner at haley@musicantgroup.com.

Lineup:

Jan. 21- Hannah Lou Woods

Feb. 18 - Clay Fulton

March 28 - D'Sievers Duo

April 15 - Tyler Kispert

May 20 - Christopher Tauzell

