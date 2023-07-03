Head to Pop's Art Theater for 'Wrong Reasons'

ROCHESTER — Film director Josh Roush is coming to Rochester for “Wrong Reasons.” The director is bringing his indie film to Pops Art Theater and will personally be on hand at the theater for a Q&A following two midnight screenings of the film.

In the film, the kidnapping of a punk rock frontwoman leads to a manhunt and media circus.

People are encouraged to attend and have their tickets and popcorn in hand at 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8.

Kevin Smith, whose career was launched with a similar, DIY, indie project, executive produced and plays a role in the film. James Parks, David Koechner and Liv Roush also star in the production.

The screenings are previews before the film gets nationwide distribution Aug. 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Theater owner Nate Nelson said the screening is exactly what he hoped to do opening the theater.

The soundtrack features Tim Armstrong, The Wipers, Black Flag, The Unseen, L7 and Iowa musician William Elliott Whitmore.

“One of our favorite parts of running an art-house theater is being able to feature the weird, wild and wacky films that get made by independent artists every year,” Nelson said.

If you go

What: Wrong Reasons at Pops Art Theater.

When: 11:59 p.m. on July 7 and July 8, 2023.

Where: Pops Art Theater, 619 Sixth Ave. NW.

How much: $10, tickets available in person or at popsarttheater.com.

Lorrie Morgan at Mayo Civic Center

Lorrie Morgan. Contributed

Lorrie Morgan, a two-time Country Music Association Award winner, is performing at the Mayo Civic Center Friday, July 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morgan is the first woman in her genre to begin her career with three consecutive platinum albums. Since her debut in 1972, she’s become known for her soulful, honest lyrics and vocals. Morgan has recorded more than 40 songs to make it onto the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts.

If you go

What: Lorrie Morgan at the Mayo Civic Center.

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 7, 2023.

Where: Mayo Civic Center, 36 Civic Center Drive SE.

How much: Tickets area available at the Box office or on ticketmaster.com starting at $42.

Actually, you can make this up

That Theatre Company continues its run of original, unconventional shows with an unscripted play.

The show keeps the actors on their feet and the audience guessing — and suggesting — the next developments in the show. The show runs through July 15, 2023.

If you go

What: That Theatre Company presents Made Up: An Unscripted Play.

ADVERTISEMENT

When: 7:30 p.m. on July 7 - 8; July 13-15; 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

Where: Rochester Civic Theatre, 20 Civic Center Drive SE.

How much: $20 at the Civic Theatre box office or onthestage.tickets.

Sleeping Jesus at Rhythms on the Root

Band members of Sleeping Jesus, with members from Winona, Minnesota, and Minneapolis, pose outside of a venue they played during the South by Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas. Contributed

Rhythms on the Root outdoor concert series continues at Gateway Park in Lanesboro, Minnesota, with the high-energy and uplifting rock sounds of Sleeping Jesus.

If you go

What: Sleeping Jesus at Rhythms on the Root.

When: 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Where: Gateway Park, Lanesboro, Minnesota.

How much: $20 general admission, free for children 12 and under.