Hey der! Charlie Berens is comin' to Rochester

The Wisconsin comedian is bringing his tour to the Mayo Civic Center in October.

Charlie 2020 pic.jpg
Charlie Berens.
Contributed
By Staff reports
Today at 11:46 AM

ROCHESTER — Charlie Berens is coming to the Mayo Civic Center in October.

That warrants a “holy smokes.”

The comedian, New York Times best-selling author and Emmy Award winning journalist is probably best known for being the host of the "Manitowoc Minute" and his other videos about all things life in the Midwest.

Find more news important to you

His characterizations of Midwest life, vernacular and expressions not only come from a place of love, but from his native state Wisconsin. Berens grew up in Elm Grove and New Berlin and lives in Milwaukee.

He has amassed more than 7.5 million followers across various social media platforms. He’s been featured on Comedy Central, Fox, CBS and Funny or Die.

Berens is bringing his Good Old Fashioned Tour to Mayo Civic Center on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 18. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Mayo Civic Center box office. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

By Staff reports
