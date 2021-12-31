SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

High school art featured in Lanesboro

Juried show builds young creators' confidence.

Psychedelic marker-and-acrylic artwork by high school student Laila Hanson, featured in the 2022 Lanesboro High School Art Show
“Open Your Mind” by Laila Hanson (marker and acrylic pour on board).
Contributed
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 31, 2021 07:30 AM
LANESBORO — Lanesboro Arts presents its annual Juried High School Art Show during January.

The show features pieces by students in grades 9-12, from Chatfield, Fillmore, Lanesboro and Rushford-Peterson high schools.

The show will open with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, and remain open during normal business hours through Jan. 23.

Showcased mediums include ceramics, acrylics, pastels, ink, photography and mixed-media sculpture.

Landscape drawing of flowers in spring field by high school student Morgan Pickett
"Outside" by Morgan Pickett

“At Lanesboro Arts, we’re thrilled to provide a professional gallery experience for our local student artists,” said gallery director Kris Viesselman. “We’re encouraging everyone to stop by and support these creative efforts.”

Triptych of Red Riding Hood approaching Grandmother's cabin, a Little Pig hiding from the Big Bad Wolf, and mushrooms watching Alice and the Caterpillar from European fairy tales. By high school student Olivia Sethre
"Fairy Tales" by Olivia Sethre<br/>

Masks are required in the Lanesboro Art Gallery. The exhibit is free and open to the public, and hours are 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, or by appointment. Call 507-467-2446 or visit lanesboroarts.org for more information.

If you go

What: Annual Juried High School Art Show

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, Jan. 8-23

Where: 103 Parkway Ave. N., Lanesboro

Cost: Free

