High school art featured in Lanesboro

LANESBORO — Lanesboro Arts presents its annual Juried High School Art Show during January.

The show features pieces by students in grades 9-12, from Chatfield, Fillmore, Lanesboro and Rushford-Peterson high schools.

The show will open with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, and remain open during normal business hours through Jan. 23.

Showcased mediums include ceramics, acrylics, pastels, ink, photography and mixed-media sculpture.

"Outside" by Morgan Pickett

“At Lanesboro Arts, we’re thrilled to provide a professional gallery experience for our local student artists,” said gallery director Kris Viesselman. “We’re encouraging everyone to stop by and support these creative efforts.”

"Fairy Tales" by Olivia Sethre<br/>

Masks are required in the Lanesboro Art Gallery. The exhibit is free and open to the public, and hours are 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, or by appointment. Call 507-467-2446 or visit lanesboroarts.org for more information.

If you go

What: Annual Juried High School Art Show

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, Jan. 8-23

Where: 103 Parkway Ave. N., Lanesboro

Cost: Free