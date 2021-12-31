High school art featured in Lanesboro
Juried show builds young creators' confidence.
LANESBORO — Lanesboro Arts presents its annual Juried High School Art Show during January.
The show features pieces by students in grades 9-12, from Chatfield, Fillmore, Lanesboro and Rushford-Peterson high schools.
The show will open with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, and remain open during normal business hours through Jan. 23.
Showcased mediums include ceramics, acrylics, pastels, ink, photography and mixed-media sculpture.
“At Lanesboro Arts, we’re thrilled to provide a professional gallery experience for our local student artists,” said gallery director Kris Viesselman. “We’re encouraging everyone to stop by and support these creative efforts.”
Masks are required in the Lanesboro Art Gallery. The exhibit is free and open to the public, and hours are 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, or by appointment. Call 507-467-2446 or visit lanesboroarts.org for more information.
If you go
What: Annual Juried High School Art Show
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, Jan. 8-23
Where: 103 Parkway Ave. N., Lanesboro
Cost: Free