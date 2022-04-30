Holes make artist whole again

Cutting holes in freshly painted canvases might cause most artists to cringe, but Cassandra Buck, a Rochester-based artist, has found the practice healing.

“The act of cutting away a piece of the canvas is like us cutting out experiences or trauma we can't handle,” she says.

Buck’s art can be found in mural form, a building-sized painting featuring bright butterflies, on the east side of Forager Brewery. She was also awarded the Rochester Mayor’s Medal of Honor for Artistic and Cultural Achievement in 2016, and she founded the La Mese Delle Donne annual women’s exhibition.

Her career as an artist had its humble beginnings when her grade school art teacher Mr. Dressel showed her Vincent van Gogh’s “Starry Night.”

Buck’s latest series of works, which she titles “Reclamation: Pandemic Series,” creates negative spaces on brightly colored abstract canvases she’s painted and cut. She then fills the cut sections with weaving.

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea for the series came to Buck while her family of four was suffering through a bout with COVID-19. During their 14-day quarantine, Buck says she couldn’t keep her eyes open, her whole body hurt, and she asked her husband to watch her breathing. If she hadn’t been vaccinated, she says she thinks she would have ended up in the hospital.

“I started thinking about how as humans we deal with traumatic experiences,” she says. “I try to forget them or bury them.”

Cassandra Buck works on a fiber art mixed media piece on Friday, April 22, 2022, at in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The idea became an inspiration for her new series of mixed media canvases. She says that the weaving she adds to the canvases she cuts represents a better way to deal with trauma.

“The act of repairing something that you destroyed is a way of healing,” she explains.

When Buck paints her canvases, she describes the process as “frenzied, emotive, intuitive, and action-oriented.”

“My feelings at that moment in time determines paint application style, speed, and mark-making,” she says.

Then, she cuts away sections she has painted to repair them with fiber art. She creates warp, vertical threads she can weave through, by sewing into the canvas. After the warp is added, Buck uses bold colored yarns to weave different patterns.

Buck is a multidisciplinary artist who feels at home creating in mediums including embroidery, knitting, jewelry, linoleum cut print, screen printing, polymer clay, and concrete. She says the multidisciplinary nature of her latest series of canvases is an outgrowth of this exploration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the fact that I love to learn to create in all forms is a big part of it, but mostly with fiber arts it comes down to the meditative aspect of it,” she says. “The repeating of stitching or weaving over and over is very calming to me.”

The depth, texture, and variation that the fiber art adds to her canvases is also important to Buck. She says it allows her to create in a way that painting alone can’t duplicate.

Cassandra Buck works on a fiber art mixed media piece on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Mixing the two mediums of paint and fiber arts also ties into ideas relating gender to the arts. “Fiber art is historically a feminine art form,” says Buck, adding that abstract painting has been historically male-dominated. “When I merge these two media, I am reclaiming my place as a women artist,” she says.

Buck creates her canvases in her studio space at a shop she owns called Clover & Rose. The cozy brick and mortar shop, located next to Hidden World Vinyl Records on Second Avenue Northwest, offers an eclectic collection of bright and earthy creations made by Buck and other local artists as well as used items that have been scavenged for resale. The shop offers everything from hanging plants, to original hand-made art, and retro fashions.

Supporting other local creators is important to Buck. She says Clover & Rose is basically her “brain in shop form.” “Working in a designated space away from home is very important,” she says. “When I had my studio in my home, I was easily distracted by house tasks. I would tell myself that I needed to vacuum or pick up the house instead of doing my studio work. It was really hard to accomplish anything.”

Buck has applied to several exhibition opportunities for her “Reclamation: Pandemic Series” and is also planning to show some of the works from the series at Rochester’s Pride Fest.

In the meantime, she might be found working on one of these canvases and her self-healing process at Clover & Rose. The trauma she reflects and repairs in her art completes a circle.

“If we try to repair and create something new in its place,” she says, “maybe that makes it OK.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Without the holes in her art, her creativity could never be whole.

If you go

Catch Rochester-based artist Cassandra Buck at work creating in her Clover & Rose shop and studio space at 519 Second Ave. NW in Rochester.

