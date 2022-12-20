Holiday guests this week? Show them Rochester rocks

ROCHESTER — This week is a good week to show visiting friends and family that Rochester can rock.

Two Rochester-based music acts are on stage Wednesday evening.

Country rock singer and songwriter Luke Hendrickson is performing at Forager Brewery at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Also Wednesday evening, Rochester rock band Push and Turn plays as part of their monthlong artist-in-residence series at Thesis Beer Project. That show starts at 7 p.m.

On Friday, Dec. 23, Rochester’s own Jeremy Jewel plays at Taco Jed. That show starts at 7 p.m.

For more holiday-related events, Sargent’s Garden is holding a My Wee Christmas Tree event 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Children and families will be given materials to decorate small Christmas trees. It’s part of Sargent Garden’s Wee Wednesdays that feature family events to teach children about plants and gardening.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 21, Ballet Blake presents “The Nutcracker” at Mayo Civic Center.

On Christmas Eve Saturday, CineMagic Hollywood 12 is offering a free screening of the 2000 movie “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” starring Jim Carrey. Doors and concessions open at 9:30 a.m. and the film begins at 10 a.m.

If you go

What: Luke Hendrickson at Forager Brewery

When: 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21

Where: Forager Brewery, 1005 Sixth St. NW

How much: Free

If you go

What: Jeremy Jewel at Taco JED

When: 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 23

Where: Taco JED, 808 S. Broadway Ave.

How much: Free

Jeremy Jewell. Post Bulletin file photo

If you go

What: Push and Turn at Thesis Beer Project

When: 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21

Where: Thesis Beer Project, 1929 Second St. SW

How much: Free