Hormel Historic Home announces Christmas tours, dinner show and other holiday events

AUSTIN — The Hormel Historic Home is gearing up for the holiday season with several festive events planned from mid-November to mid-December.

The historic home is now decorated for the holidays; staff and students from Nexus Gerard Family Healing volunteered their time toward the decorating effort.

This month, the historic home will host several events, including Snacks & Santa on Nov. 19 at 9:45 a.m., noon and 2:15 p.m. During Snacks & Santa, kids will tour the historic home, enjoy hot chocolate and snacks, take pictures with Santa and craft a Christmas tree ornament. Tickets are $7, but kids ages 2 and younger can attend for free.

Other holiday events include Story Time with Mrs. Claus, Christmas tours of the mansion and the Laverne & Lucy Holiday Dinner Show, a Dec. 16 fundraiser for the historic home.

All events require prior registration through the Hormel Historic Home's website .

Here is the full list of Hormel Historic Home holiday events:



Nov. 16 — Hormel Historic Home Member Holiday Happy Hour.

Nov. 17 from noon to 4 p.m. — Holiday Card Party & Luncheon.

Nov. 18 from 1 to 6 p.m. — Holiday Open House & Happy Hour.

Nov. 19 at 9:45 a.m., noon and 2:15 p.m. — Snacks & Santa.

Nov. 20 at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. — Story Time with Mrs. Claus.

Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. and Dec. 11 at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. — The Santa Experience.

Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. — Laverne & Lucy Holiday Dinner Show.

Christmas tours of the mansion are expected to begin on Nov. 22.