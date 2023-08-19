How do national artists headline concerts in a small Southeast Minnesota town?

FOUNTAIN, Minn. — Jody Wiza promises Beaver Bottoms Saloon changes on concert day.

The Main Street bar, between the furniture store and a few houses in Fountain, welcomes the town for good conversation daily and local bands throughout the year. But it’s the national touring acts when the atmosphere becomes as electric as Jody Wiza's pixie-like shock of bleached blonde hair. Wiza is the owner of Beaver Bottoms and two other bars in nearby towns.

Wiza's vision has transformed the Beaver Bottoms concert experience. She remembers the first parking lot party — she says it was “podunk” and “hillbilly style” — when the St. Charles-based band Diesel Drive led the crowd from a trailer. For concerts now, that back parking area has a dedicated stage, canopy tents to shelter the crowd, seating decks and a few bars.

“I’m like, ‘We’re in Fountain, there’s like 400 people here. How can you bring Blackhawk (a nationally known country artist) here?’” Wiza said, recounting a conversation with a booking agent. “We do like local bands. I never thought it would be something that would end up happening.”

But Blackhawk pulled out all the stops for a show in October 2019 and came for a “triumphant return” in June 2023.

After they “made it through” the concert, Wiza found another passion: hosting concerts for music fans in the region. People fill the back area for mostly country artists, including Terri Clark, Sawyer Brown and Diamond Rio.

It’s the second unique atmosphere she’s worked on between her three bars, including the multi-level outdoor concert venue in Fountain, volleyball courts in Altura and a tiki bar in Dover.

“We just keep getting bigger and bigger,” Wiza said. “My husband just keeps building bigger and bigger, almost like a mini-Sturgis back there.”

A crowd enjoys the Blackhawk concert at Beaver Bottoms Saloon on June 2, 2023, in Fountain, Minnesota. Owner Jody Wiza describes the outdoor venue as "very small and quaint, so it’s almost like a one-on-one show with your artist. There’s not a bad seat in the house.” Contributed / Driftless Drone Photos

On a recent Thursday afternoon, country music poured over the speakers at Beaver Bottoms. It was simply from the radio but it’s music that carries Wiza through the day. She dances through the bar and sings her own lyrics in the car.

“I am the best karaoke singer around — as long as no one’s listening,” Wiza said with a laugh.

“Every day I have to have a bunch of music in my life. It’s inspiring and it gets you through hard times, it gets you through the happy times,” Wiza said. “Music is very expressive and it’s essential.”

Jody Wiza shows off her new branded koozies before the concerts on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Wasn’t Me Bar & Grill in Altura. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

With national artists like Confederate Railroad, Puddle of Mudd and Sara Evans streaming into Fillmore County, “I’ve fallen in love with going to concerts,” said Brenda Eickhoff. She’s attended “quite a few” of the “big name concerts” with her husband, Mike. Brenda and Mike Eickhoff are sponsors of the 2023 summer concert series through their business, The Sweet Stop and Sandwich Shoppe in Preston. Brenda loves the short drive to the concert venue and finding out about the next bands from town conversations.

“It’s nice having all these big name concerts in our small town and in our area because you don’t get those types of things in Fillmore County,” Eickhoff said. “It’s nice having a venue here in Fillmore County.”

Wiza believes if you build the concert venue — and take the required risks — people will come to the shows. While turnout has decreased since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, people come from the Twin Cities, Chicago, Iowa and South Dakota. People don’t always commit to the shows and that impacts turnout, she said. But, still the bands rock the stage with 50 or hundreds of tickets sold.

“You definitely hope people buy tickets and come. And I don’t even care if we break even on the ticket sales and we just get the beer sales, it’s also building the business and people don’t realize that aspect,” Wiza said. “Beaver (Bottoms) wouldn’t be what it is today if we weren’t doing these shows. It would just be a typical small-town bar, place-to-eat establishment. As where now, it’s almost like a destination place.”

The destination atmospheres draw people to the bar, as does their popular Reubens and Things-Tips and Tails food truck. Then, people start watching for the next bands to visit, Wiza said. As bands are routed near the area, her booking agent recommends the best show value based on their ratings. But for her favorite bands, Wiza said she’s willing to take a risk.

On Aug. 4, country music artist Ashley Cooke starred at the Wasn’t Me Bar and Grill in Altura. Wiza said she and her husband Bruce added the stage and patio area to attract more patrons. She plans to have one or two shows at her Altura location per year. In Dover, the local bands are “enough.”

“Of course, I’m a risk-taker so I’m like, ‘Risky or not, I love them,’” Wiza said. “I’m willing to take the hit because she’s (Cooke) one of my favorites. If I’ve got to pay a little extra to hear what I like, I’m going to pay a little extra.”

She said having a variety of music genres helps bring in different audiences. The concerts kicked off with country and rock artists, and a series of 1980s hairbands such as Firehouse. “Country’s really big around here,” Wiza said. But with show prices in the thousands, Wiza said, “I’m a little scared to book rock right now.” When Warrant performed in June, she “took a big hit.”

“We are struggling with getting rock bands because it’s such a high risk because when we have rock bands people want them but not a lot of people come,” Wiza said.

Through their general admission, VIP and sponsor experiences, Eickhoff said Buckcherry and Texas Hippie Coalition were “amazing” concerts. The next shows coming to Fountain include Tyler Farr on Aug. 25, The Lacs on Sept. 22 and Rodney Atkins in 2024. Rapper Tech N9ne is also in the works.

“It’s very small and quaint, so it’s almost like a one-on-one show with your artist,” Wiza said of the Beaver Bottoms concert space. “There’s not a bad seat in the house.”

“(General admission) you’re basically still in a parking lot party with just a really cool atmosphere around you,” Wiza said. “All of our shows have been really fun.”

While neighbors occasionally enjoy the concerts from their lawn, Wiza said they have to have rules inside the concert area. The bars are closed to the public on concert days. Concert attendees must stay in the concert area once they arrive. No outside chairs allowed. And if a neighbor doesn’t like the music, they’ll have to “barrel through it.”

“We bring a lot of people to the community,” Wiza said. “It doesn’t benefit me as much as it benefits the rest of the community.”

As the venues moved from the trailer stage to multi-level decks, Jody is proud of their growth, and content with the size. Though, Bruce dreams of more decks. On their 22-hour concert days, Jody, Bruce and their staff set up and tear down a majority of the concert areas.

A trailer with chairs sits at the side of the stage for VIP seating on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Wasn’t Me Bar & Grill in Altura. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

“We appreciate you all so much for supporting our shows especially with all the events happening around us,” Wiza wrote in a Facebook post in June. “Our team moves mountains and takes huge risks for these shows to happen and we are so grateful to the fans, the sponsors, and the bands who all make these shows worth doing. We are so grateful for your continued support of us and our small business.”

When Texas Hippie Coalition hit the stage with their rock and upbeat music, Brenda and Mike Eickhoff found a new favorite. One they “would definitely pay to go” to again. They hope more rock concerts join the line-up in the future.

The concerts “keeps my passion alive,” Wiza said. But there’s no easy way to follow her lyrics or guess her favorite genre of music. She’s seen Metallica 12 times and Keith Urban nine times in concert, and it’s Pink who is her “idol.”

Through the adrenaline of long concert days, there’s one reason why Wiza keeps dancing through the concert risks: “I love what I do.”

“I just love the people and I love music. Music is my life, always has been and always will be,” Wiza said. “I think music brings happiness and joy to people and we need a lot more of that, even if it’s rock music or metal you don’t see crabby people generally around.”

Owner Jody Wiza shares her concert wall at Beaver Bottoms Saloon in Fountain, Minn., on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The concerts “keeps my passion alive,” Wiza said. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Jody Wiza, right, holds a poster in place for her daughter Kylie, left, to tape to the wall on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Wasn’t Me Bar & Grill in Altura. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Dominic Hoffman, right, pulls a black tarp tight so Bruce Wiza, left, can drill a screw into a wooden post on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Wasn’t Me Bar & Grill in Altura. The tarp is to act as a makeshift fence for the bar’s new concert venue. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

The concert venue begins to fill with more people as the sun sets on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Wasn’t Me Bar & Grill in Altura. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Jody Wiza holds a poster up so her daughter Kylie can tape it on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Wasn’t Me Bar & Grill in Altura. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Bruce Wiza, left, and Dominic Hoffman, right, begin to unravel a fence as Ashley Cooke’s band finishes sound checks on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Wasn’t Me Bar & Grill in Altura. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Bruce Wiza drills a screw through a black tarp and into a wooden post to be used as a makeshift fence on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Wasn’t Me Bar & Grill in Altura. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Jody Wiza holds a flyer with concert dates at her bars in the area on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Wasn’t Me Bar & Grill in Altura. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin