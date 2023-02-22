99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
How Gaelynn Lea's show at the Rochester Civic Theatre will be different from other concerts

Gaelynn Lea is performing with a full band and under a first-time set up at the Civic Theatre on Feb. 24. “It actually changes the energy in the room when it’s clear everybody is welcome,” Lea said.

gaelynn_lea.jpg
Gaelynn Lea.
Contributed
John Molseed
By John Molseed
February 22, 2023 06:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Things will look slightly different at the Rochester Civic Theatre when Minnesota musician Gaelynn Lea takes the stage Friday, Feb. 24.

Lea, who is performing with a full band, which is itself a rare performance, will perform a show with captioning and an ASL interpreter.

The audience might look and feel a little different too, Lea said. That’s not only because people with disabilities can catch the lyrics.

“It actually changes the energy in the room when it’s clear everybody is welcome,” she said.

Lea was born with a genetic condition that interferes with the development of bones and limbs called osteogenesis imperfecta. Because of her shorter stature due to the condition, she plays the violin using the playing techniques of a cello player.

Since rising to national fame winning NPR's 2016 Tiny Desk contest, Lea has performed internationally, written music for a Broadway show and used her reach to advocate for people with disabilities.

Often that means showing a venue how they can do things in order to accommodate people.

“Once people see it, it’s something they can envision and then replicate,” Lea said.

34315f1ff19a682af9b0947c14504c42.jpg
Gaelynn Lea
Contributed

Masks will also be required for people attending the show to accommodate people with compromised immune systems.

For Rochester Civic Music organizers, enacting the accommodations helps them learn what they need to put in place and identify people with the skills to provide ASL interpretation.

The theater space is intimate, which will help with visibility of the interpreters and caption screens, said Avital Rabinowitz, Rochester Civic Music Executive Director.

“We had a perfect venue for her,” Rabinowitz said. “I’m just really excited to see it in action.”

Lea said she’s glad her performance will be a catalyst for the accommodations.

“Getting the ball rolling in places like Rochester is exciting,” she said.

However, Lea added she would like to see more initiative from venues to accommodate people with disabilities.

“I don’t think every disabled artist should be a pioneer with every venue,” she said.

Rabinowitz said she understands Lea’s concern.

“It’s incumbent upon us to make it available and not make it incumbent on other people to do the work,” Rabinowitz said.

However, Lea doesn’t shy from trodding new ground.

Lea had to create her own playing style when she began learning to play violin in elementary school. She attended an orchestra demonstration performance in fourth grade.

“The sound of the strings in unison blew me away,” she recalled.

Lea was the only student in her class to get a perfect score on a music listening test after the performance.

Lea said she initially wanted to play cello. However, the violin was more suited because of her smaller stature. Figuring out a playing technique was a learning experience for both student and teacher, Lea said.

“It kind of encouraged the teacher to sit down with me and explore,” Lea said. “It wasn’t clear when we tried it if I could keep up with the other kids.”

Having a teacher willing to find a way to help a student was part of Lea’s success.

“I think good teachers do that,” she said. “They find a way and meet their students where they’re at.”

Lea typically performs solo, sometimes using looping techniques to add layers to her songs. She found her new material was too complicated for that. She’ll be joined Feb. 24 by drums, keys and guitar for a rare full-band show.

“It’s a different beast, she said. “It should be a pretty special night.”

If you go

What: Gaelynn Lea at Rochester Civic Theatre.

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24.

Where: Rochester Civic Theatre, 30 Civic Center Drive.

How much: $25 available online through Ticketmaster .

John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
