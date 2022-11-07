SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, November 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

How Low helped Rochester musician Abts get her start

News of death of Low's Mimi Parker hits home for Amy Abts who got her start in music in Duluth with help from Low.

Mimi Parker performs with Low during Homegrown 2016 at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth.
Mimi Parker performs with Low during Homegrown 2016 at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth.
Duluth News Tribune file
John Molseed
By John Molseed
November 07, 2022 08:34 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Mimi Parker, founding member of Minnesota band Low, died on Saturday of ovarian cancer . Bandmate and husband Alan Sparhawk announced her death on the band’s social media sites Sunday morning.

“She passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours,” Sparhawk wrote, her husband and bandmate, in a statement Sunday morning on social media. “Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.”

Also Read
RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
Rochester man arrested for firing gun early Saturday morning
A 28-year-old Rochester man was arrested after allegedly pushing his girlfriend and firing a handgun after she left. A search warrant of the residence found a handgun and 44 grams of cocaine.
November 07, 2022 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: House fire in Rochester Saturday displaces family, claims dog's life
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
November 07, 2022 07:28 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
5CF3E1C8-E74A-41A6-AB2A-A5F63D357811.PNG
Business
Don't want to cook on Thanksgiving? Rochester restaurants provide options
Forager Brewery and Cafe is among several Rochester eateries offering up orders for catered Thanksgiving Day meals. Here's a look at the turkey and trimmings you can order — in advance — for the holiday.
November 07, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson

The loss reverberated through the Minnesota music scene. In Rochester, musician Amy Abts, who started her music career in Duluth reflected on the loss of her friend whom people knew as “Mim.”

“Her voice was so magical,” Abts said. “I got to know she had a pretty awesome sense of humor.”

Abts recalled opening for Low in Duluth in 1998 in front of a crowd of about 200 people. Until that point, Abts hadn’t played for more than a couple dozen people at a time. Parker calmed her nerves.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I remember sitting backstage with Al, Mim and Zach (Sally), and Mim was like, ‘Are you nervous?’”

Abts said she was.

“She was like, ‘Why are you nervous? Can’t you hear them, they’re excited for you, they love you!'”

daa61ed10e830b115b35ec8f9de90efa.jpg
Amy Abts
Contributed

Low formed in 1993 and toured nationally and became known for their tight lead harmonies and emotional songs.

Abts said Mim and the rest of the group, while finding success as a touring indy rock band, remained kind and approachable. Abts recorded her first album at the band’s home studio and also provided vocal backing on Low’s album “Trust.”

Despite the cancer diagnosis, Parker remained active in music through the year including playing at the final Rock the Garden festival in Minneapolis. Low last performed in Rochester in 2019 with a show at the Civic Center in October.

Abts said she is mourning her friend and also mourning a loss for the Minnesota music community as a whole.

“It’s such a loss knowing there won’t be any new music released by Low,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the band’s influence on Minnesota music will live on, she added.

“There were a lot of young women in Duluth and Minnesota, around the country, really, who were inspired by her,” Abts said.

Related Topics: ARTMUSIC
John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Chester Woods
Local
Chester Woods Disabled American Veterans shotgun hunt set to start
Annual hunt harvests a sufficient number of animals to keep the herd healthy and manageable.
November 07, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: October 30-November 5, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
November 07, 2022 07:36 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pirate's Wife.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Yo ho ho! A pirate's life for she
The story of Captain Kidd and his industrious wife come to life.
November 07, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Terri Schlichenmeyer
Mums.jpg
Local
Answer Man: City not mum on flower care
Fourth Street bridge mums receive daily attention, but part of their survival could be connected to location.
November 07, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man