Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

How to celebrate Earth Day 2022 in Rochester

Mark Earth Day by meeting a raptor, planting flowers, or cleaning a green space

peregrine falcon JMS1172e.JPG
A peregrine falcon in flight in Southeast Minnesota.
Post Bulletin file photo
John Molseed
By John Molseed
April 19, 2022 06:30 AM
ROCHESTER — A visit from a peregrine falcon is bad news for squirrels and small birds but a delight for children and nature lovers.

Earth Day is Friday and there are several ways to show your home planet some love. You can help beautify a park, plant some flowers or experience a visit from a raptor while supporting causes that support the planet that supports our life.

A visit from a peregrine falcon

When: 5:30 p.m., Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Where: Quarry Hill Nature Center, 701 Silver Creek Road NE.

How much: Free, advanced registration is required.

Chester Woods Lake trash clean up

Project MN Youth Outdoors is hosting a cleanup and watershed education activity for families at the Olmsted County Park outside Eyota. Tools will be provided.

When: 6:30 p.m., Friday, April 22, 2022.

Where: Chester Woods Park, Eyota.

Earth Day flower planting

86aefd85238950430ff060e742ef4363.jpg
A butterfly feeds on a flower in Bloomin' Prairie, 14 acres of native prairie near Lake City.
Post Bulletin file photo

The Park and Trails Council of Minnesota and the Friends of Chester Woods are looking for volunteers to help beautify the Olmsted County Park. Families with school age children are invited to help plant native wildflowers near the natural playscape. Park staff and volunteers have cleared the area of invasive plants such as buckthorn to clear an area for native, pollinator beneficial plants. Tools and plants will be provided.

When: 9 a.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Where: Chester Woods Park, Eyota.

EarthFest Expo

EarthFest Rochester holds its signature event at the Rochester Farmers Market. The event will feature vendors and a a display of electric vehicles.

When: 9 a.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Where: Olmsted County Fairgrounds.

