Hunt for treasure or ghosts this week in Rochester

ORONOCO, Minn. — A split between organizers of Gold Rush Days spawned two events. The split means twice as many venues for treasure hunting in Southeast Minnesota.

In 1858, prospectors flocked to Oronoco, Minnesota, for a short-lived gold rush that was dampened by flooding in the spring and summer in 1859.

However, Gold Rush Days, a popular antique fair, has had an enduring draw for treasure hunters for more than 50 years.

Hundreds of antique dealers and antique hunters attend the annual event in downtown Oronoco each year with proceeds going to local nonprofits.

When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18, Saturday Aug. 19; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20.

Where: North Minnesota Avenue, Oronoco.

How much: Free.

What’s the Rush? Another Gold Rush event

When bridge construction in 1987 led organizers of the Oronoco Gold Rush Days to relocate to Graham Park in Rochester, city leaders led an effort to hold the event locally anyway. In 1988, the rift became permanent and the Graham Park event has endured as well.

When: Friday, Aug. 18 to Sunday, Aug. 20.

Where: Graham Park, 112 Arena Drive SE.

How much: Free.

Barbaro keeps Rochester free concert series moving forWARD

Barbaro will perform at the upcoming forWARD concert event. Contributed

ROCHESTER — The forWARD free concert series resumes Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 with Barbaro. The group has roots in Southeast Minnesota including Winona. They’re fresh off an international tour in which they brought their fusion of bluegrass, chamber music and rock to stops in Qatar, Bulgaria and Turkey.

Jeremy Jewel opens the show with his latest project, Jeremy Jewel and the co-dependents.

When: 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Where: John Withers Sports Complex, 2021 Mayowood Road SW.

How much: Free.

Spooky reading at the library

ROCHESTER — Author Chad Lewis revisits one of his old haunts to share his research on haunted places in Minnesota. The Rochester Public Library is hosting a reading and chat with Lewis, author of “The Minnesota Road Guide to Haunted Locations” Thursday evening.

When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 17.

Where: Rochester Public Library, 101 Second St. SE.

How much: Free.

'Wrong Reasons' returns to Rochester

"Wrong Reasons" is a feature film by film director Josh Roush. Contributed

ROCHESTER — Pops Art Theater is bringing back indie film “Wrong Reasons” for another week of screenings. The film, directed by Josh Roush and backed by hit filmmaker Kevin Smith, screened in July with midnight showings and talks with Roush, who was in town to promote the show.

The new round of screenings will be at regular show times.

Wrong Reasons at Pops Art Theater

When: Various times, Aug. 16 to Aug. 21.

Where: Pops Art Theater, 619 Sixth Ave. NW.

How much: $10, tickets available in person or at popsarttheater.com.

Med City Art Festival returns

The 2019 Med City Arts Festival brought art lovers and artist to downtown Rochester. Contributed

The annual Med City Art Festival is bringing musicians, artists and art instructors to downtown Rochester this weekend. Live music, live painting along with art and craft vendors will offer plenty for people to see, explore and take home.

When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18.

Where: Peace Plaza, 38 Peace Plaza, Rochester.

How much: Free.

Catch a movie at the ballpark

Spark Children’s Museum is hosting a free movie screening of "The Rookie" at the Rochester Honkers baseball field at Mayo Field. The first 100 families through the gates will receive a goodie bag with a $5 concession voucher to be used that night, an admission coupon to Spark and other items from Altra Federal Credit Union, the event sponsor. The park’s concessions will be open for the event selling hot dogs, popcorn and drinks.

When: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Where: Mayo Field, 403 E. Center St.

How much: Free.