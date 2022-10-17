We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, October 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

If you've lost it, it's OK to grieve it

Grief comes in many forms, and learning how to deal with it is vital.

What's Your Grief.jpg
Learn about grief in all its forms from authors Eleanor Haley, MS, and Litsa Williams, MA, LCSW-C in "What's Your Grief?"
Contributed
Opinion by Terri Schlichenmeyer
October 17, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

It's your loss.

How many times have you heard that, or blithely and dismissively said it, as if it's not worthy of your time or attention? How many times have you written it reflexively, never thinking about its meaning? And now it really is your loss, and in "What's Your Grief?" by Eleanor Haley, MS, and Litsa Williams, MA, LCSW-C, you can learn to cope with it.

Also Read
Poetry
Arts and Entertainment
Poem: A Whiff in Time
A poem by a Rochester native and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse student.
October 11, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Isabella Ostman
The Winners.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Hockey, small town feuds and lingering wounds are for 'The Winners'
Fredrik Backman's novel "The Winners" shows how far people will go when they are dealing with conflict.
October 10, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Terri Schlichenmeyer

Gone. That's a word we've all experienced too much in the past almost-three years – jobs, friends, finances, health, homes. Gone. And now you're bereft in a way that may seem familiar, especially if you've ever lost a loved one.

But grief isn't just tethered to death, say the authors. It doesn't take a predictable multistep process, either, and there's simply no way to know what someone is going through when they grieve because grieving is a personal process that can't be mapped.

There are even several types of grief. If you anticipate a loss, if you grieve someone who's not who they used to be, if you grieve for what will never be, or if you suffer loss after loss in quick succession, you are still grieving.

ADVERTISEMENT

You may have "mixed-up emotions" at this time, feelings you never expected to feel. New grief might recall old losses. You might find strength within yourself, or you might learn to cope, to accept, to make room in your life for your grief, but you may never "go back to being the person you were before experiencing loss."

What's Your Grief authors.jpg
Eleanor Haley, MS, and Litsa Williams, MA, LCSW-C, authors of "What's Your Grief?"
Contributed

Understand that you may have some "grief-related anxiety" or reactions to daily stressors that you didn't anticipate. You may feel relief that a long-time-coming loss has finally arrived. You might feel jealousy or nothing at all. These are natural, if you've experienced loss.

Don't "compare losses" but do reach for the right kind of coping mechanisms. Recognize the signs that you're "making progress" and don't beat yourself up if you backslide. Lean on your support system and remember: Grief can be ongoing.

In what may seem like miles and miles and miles of shelves full of books on grieving, here's a definite outlier: "What's Your Grief?" doesn't just tackle grieving over death.

It tackles grief, period.

If you think, for instance, about the last time you lost an important thing and how upset that made you, then you understand the need for a book like this. Authors Eleanor Haley and Litsa Williams point out that we can grieve over any kind of loss of any size, there's no shame in it, it's not silly, and grieving has no set process. Information like that may seem intuitive but actually seeing it in print is very helpful; readers may notice a bit of repetition inside this book but in the end, that's helpful, too.

At a time of weather disaster, contentious politics, relationships lost and the end of a pandemic, you may want to reach for what's inside here. For anyone who needs this kind of book, "What's Your Grief?" is a win.

Book notes

"What's Your Grief? Lists to Help You Through Any Loss" by Eleanor Haley, MS, and Litsa Williams, MA, LCSW-C from Quirk Books is available through online booksellers and at Barnes & Nobles Booksellers at Apache Mall in Rochester.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terri Schlichenmeyer has been reading since she was 3 years old, and she never goes anywhere without a book. She lives on the prairie in Wisconsin with one man, two dogs and 16,000 books. Look for her at bookwormsez.com or bookwormsez on Twitter.

Bookworm — Terri Schlichenmeyer column sig

Related Topics: BOOKSTERRI SCHLICHENMEYERBOOKWORM
What to read next
abraham_lincoln_marquee.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Next weekend: Lincoln on defense in Chatfield; Marines on 'Attack'
Next weekend features an original play depicting Abraham Lincoln's law career, rescheduled Art Attack, Post Modern Jukebox and the Rochester Record Show.
October 17, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
R61_7733.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
'RARE: DIS-ease' dramatically shows rare illnesses aren't really rare
A traveling show coming to the Mayo Civic Center on Monday highlights the prevalence of rare diseases thanks in part to an artist in Rochester who has spoken about her isolation living with one.
October 14, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Lizzie 102.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Rock-fueled 'Lizzie' takes its hacks at Mantorville Theatre Company
"Lizzie" brings a goth and rock musical theater style to the 1892 axe murder case surrounding Lizzie Borden.
October 12, 2022 02:06 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
FILE PHOTO: Actress Angela Lansbury poses for a photograph before a news conference at the Gielgud Theatre in central London
Arts and Entertainment
Angela Lansbury, 'Murder, She Wrote' and 'Beauty and the Beast' star, dies at 96
Nominated for three Oscars, she won seven Tony awards and holds the record for Emmy actress nods with 12 for her role as Jessica Fletcher on "Murder, She Wrote."
October 11, 2022 03:11 PM
 · 
By  Chris Morris / Variety Entertainment News Service