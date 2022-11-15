'Impractical Joker' Joe Gatto brings his comedy tour to Rochester

ROCHESTER — One of the original “Impractical Jokers” is bringing his comedy to Rochester.

Joe Gatto is performing at the Mayo Civic Center on April 23, 2023, as part of his Night of Comedy Tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Gatto, a comedian, actor and producer is one of the original members of comedy troupe The Tenderloins. The group founded the hidden camera and improvisational comedy television show “Impractical Jokers.”

Gatto has toured his live comedy show throughout the world at venues including Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.

When not playing to audiences or producing comedy television, Gatto spends time with his two children and his ever-growing pack of rescue dogs affectionately known as the “Gatto Pups.”

