'Impractical Joker' Joe Gatto brings his comedy tour to Rochester

Gatto will perform at the Mayo Civic Center April 23, 2023.

Joe Gatto Headshot.jpg
Joe Gatto
Contributed
John Molseed
By John Molseed
November 15, 2022 02:45 PM
ROCHESTER — One of the original “Impractical Jokers” is bringing his comedy to Rochester.

Joe Gatto is performing at the Mayo Civic Center on April 23, 2023, as part of his Night of Comedy Tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Gatto, a comedian, actor and producer is one of the original members of comedy troupe The Tenderloins. The group founded the hidden camera and improvisational comedy television show “Impractical Jokers.”

Gatto has toured his live comedy show throughout the world at venues including Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.

When not playing to audiences or producing comedy television, Gatto spends time with his two children and his ever-growing pack of rescue dogs affectionately known as the “Gatto Pups.”

If you go

What: Joe Gatto Night of Comedy

When: April 23, 2023.

Where: Mayo Civic Center

How much: Tickets on sale 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
