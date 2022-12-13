SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

In Rochester throwdown, there's a latte at stake

Café Steam will host a latte art competition Dec. 23 at their Discovery Square location.

Latte Art
Mina Welter, a barista at Café Steam, makes latte art in a small mocha Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
December 13, 2022 08:00 AM
ROCHESTER — A latte art throwdown will pit area baristas to battle for foamy bragging rights.

Café Steam is again hosting the latte art throwdown Friday, Dec. 23 at Steam’s One Discovery Square location in downtown Rochester.

The event will be the first showdown since the inaugural event in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic put the contest on hold for a couple years.

Competitors will sign up the day of the competition. Will Forsman, co-owner of Café Steam, put the invitation out not just to Rochester baristas but opened the competition to the region.

“There will be folks from our shop competing and then hopefully folks from throughout the region in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa,” he said.

Sign-up for the event will be the day of the competition to keep slots open for as many people as are willing to make the trip to the cafe, Forsman said.

Competitors will do their best to make the best designs by carefully pouring steamed milk into a drink. Depending on category, designs will be judged based on symmetry, intricacy and clarity.

Latte Art
Latte art by Mina Welter, a barista at Cafe Steam, in a small mocha Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The competition is also a chance for people to socialize, learn and celebrate their latte art skills, Forsman added.

“It’s nice to see the various styles and see how people are pouring and be able to collaborate on designs,” he said.

While the winners will walk away with cash prizes, Forsman said he hopes competitors keep it light.

“We want a very relaxed environment because that’s going to give us the best designs,” he said.

The prizes will be only half the reward of winning.

“The biggest thing is going to be those bragging rights, being able to say you are the best at latte art whether it’s in Rochester or regionally,” Forsman said. “It feels good and it motivates you as a barista to continue following your passion and to be good at what it is you do.”

If you go

What: Latte Art Throwdown

When: 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

Where: Café Steam at Discovery Square, 201 W. Fourth St. SW

Related Topics: ARTROCHESTEREVENTS
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
