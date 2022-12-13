In Rochester throwdown, there's a latte at stake

ROCHESTER — A latte art throwdown will pit area baristas to battle for foamy bragging rights.

Café Steam is again hosting the latte art throwdown Friday, Dec. 23 at Steam’s One Discovery Square location in downtown Rochester.

The event will be the first showdown since the inaugural event in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic put the contest on hold for a couple years.

Competitors will sign up the day of the competition. Will Forsman, co-owner of Café Steam, put the invitation out not just to Rochester baristas but opened the competition to the region.

“There will be folks from our shop competing and then hopefully folks from throughout the region in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa,” he said.

Sign-up for the event will be the day of the competition to keep slots open for as many people as are willing to make the trip to the cafe, Forsman said.

Competitors will do their best to make the best designs by carefully pouring steamed milk into a drink. Depending on category, designs will be judged based on symmetry, intricacy and clarity.

Latte art by Mina Welter, a barista at Cafe Steam, in a small mocha Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The competition is also a chance for people to socialize, learn and celebrate their latte art skills, Forsman added.

“It’s nice to see the various styles and see how people are pouring and be able to collaborate on designs,” he said.

While the winners will walk away with cash prizes, Forsman said he hopes competitors keep it light.

“We want a very relaxed environment because that’s going to give us the best designs,” he said.

The prizes will be only half the reward of winning.

“The biggest thing is going to be those bragging rights, being able to say you are the best at latte art whether it’s in Rochester or regionally,” Forsman said. “It feels good and it motivates you as a barista to continue following your passion and to be good at what it is you do.”

If you go

What: Latte Art Throwdown

When: 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

Where: Café Steam at Discovery Square, 201 W. Fourth St. SW