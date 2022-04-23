SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Exclusive
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Instrument-fixer Julie Jurgenson brings harmony from Rochester to Kenya

"I felt God tugging at my heart," she said of her choice to overcome an initial reluctance.

Julie Jurgenson
Julie Jurgenson, an instrument repair technician removes a dent from a trumpet on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Schmitt Music in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By John Sievers
April 23, 2022 07:00 AM
Julie Jurgenson blesses the horns down in Africa and leaves the rain to Toto.

She’s been working as a music instrument repair technician for 36 years, and she owns JJ’s Horn Clinic, a band instrument repair shop located inside Rochester’s Schmitt Music.

In February, she took a 12-day trip to Kenya to volunteer her instrument repair skills at the Rift Valley Academy (RVA).

The RVA is a boarding school that dates back to 1906 and is located in Kijabe. Currently it has about 460 students ranging in age from elementary grades to high school. The students come from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and Europe. Most of the students are children of missionaries, but a small number are Kenyan national students and other expatriate non-mission students.

Jurgenson’s church, the Plainview Trinity Evangelical Free Church, has been supporting Elwood Nelson, one of the teachers at RVA, for more than 21 years. “He told me there was an instrument repair shop on their campus, and he encouraged me to come help train the technician,” says Jurgenson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last fall, the RVA band teacher reached out to Jurgenson for some help with parts and supplies and mentioned he heard she was coming over to train their instrument repair tech. At the time, Jurgenson responded she was too busy running her own business to make it happen.

Later, Jurgenson rethought her response. “After thinking about that conversation, I felt God tugging at my heart, and I felt it was time to go to at least check out the situation before I committed to an extended period of time. Before I knew it, all the pieces fell in place and I was on a plane to Africa,” she said.

Julie Jurgenson Volunteer Trip to Kenya
Instrument repair technician Julie Jurgenson with Joel, an instrument repair technician at the RVA school in Kenya, during a volunteer trip.
Contributed / Julie Jurgenson

After struggling through the paperwork currently required for international travel, Jurgenson packed 150 pounds of tools and supplies and flew to Kenya. Once there, she helped the instrument repair tech at RVA. Together, they worked on about 25 instruments including clarinets, saxes, flutes, trombones, and trumpets.

“We just teamed up to get them repaired, and I was able to teach him some new skills and processes while working side by side,” Jurgenson said. While the instrument repair technician at RVA had trained with others, Jurgenson says he was “very appreciative” of what she was able to teach him.

“A few instruments we worked on came from Nairobi,” Jurgenson said, “but the others were from students that attend RVA.”

The RVA school has a fairly large band program including a concert band, a symphonic band, and a jazz band. During her time at RVA, Jurgenson was able to hear some of the instruments she'd helped repair in action. “The students couldn't have been more thankful to get their instruments repaired,” she said.

During her work repairing instruments at RVA, Jurgenson learned more about Kenya. The school is located about an hour and a half from Kenya’s capitol, Nairobi. “It isn't like here where you can just go to a restaurant or store. Life is slower, and in some ways, easier, even though most things are made by scratch. I can see why people want to raise their families in that atmosphere,” she said.

The band director at RVA took Jurgenson to a wild game farm during her trip. “It was really amazing to see the animals in their natural habitat,” she said.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Jurgenson was surprised that she had to hang her clothes out on a line — something she says she hadn’t done for a long time.

“I saw how poor most parts of Kenya are,” she said. “I realize how much I have, and I have a new appreciation for what I have.”

In the future, Jurgenson hopes to return to the RVA school and says she will continue to gather supplies and tools for the instrument repair tech there. “I would really like to return for a month or two at a time,” she said, though she’s uncertain if or when this might be possible.  

“This trip was an amazing experience and a real blessing to me,” Jurgenson said. “I have had many repair techs share their skills and knowledge with me over the years. It was time to give back.”

Learn more

To learn more about the Rift Valley Academy where Julie Jurgenson volunteered her instrument repair skills, go to Rift Valley Academy - African Missionary School | Kijabe Kenya (rva.org).

John Sievers is a freelance writer from Rochester.

